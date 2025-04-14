Avarga Limited Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Shares of Taiga Building Products Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avarga Limited announced that on April 14, 2025, it entered into a share purchase agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avarga Canada Limited, to acquire a total of 2,397,200 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Taiga Building Products Ltd. (“Taiga”), a company with a head office at #800 - 4710 Kingsway, Burnaby, British Columbia, V5H 4M2, at a deemed purchase price of CDN$4.20 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of CDN$10,068,240, from a single vendor. The acquisition will be made by way of a private transaction in reliance on the private agreement exemption set out in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. Avarga Limited currently owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over 77,708,814 Common Shares, representing approximately 72.0% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares. After the acquisition, Avarga Limited will own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, 80,106,014 Common Shares, representing approximately 74.2% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares. This change will represent an increase of approximately 2.2% in the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares controlled by Avarga Limited. Avarga Limited’s acquisition is being made for investment purposes. Avarga Limited may, in the future, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of Taiga.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact:

Avarga Limited

1 Kim Seng Promenade

#13-10 Great World City West Lobby

Singapore 237994

Telephone: (65) 6836 5522

Facsimile: (65) 6836 5500

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.