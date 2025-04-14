Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast

BOSTON, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Tuesday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Investors: 1-844-826-3035 International Investors: 1-412-317-5195 Conference ID: 10199037 Webcast Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1715808&tp_key=9378826572

The live and archived webcast will also be available in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.



About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells), and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in immunology and protein engineering as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.



For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Marie Campinell

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Cue Biopharma, Inc.

mcampinell@cuebio.com

Media Contact

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications

jpappas@lifescicomms.com

