Japan Gold Corp. Announces C$5 Million “Best Efforts” Private Placement (Listed Issuer Financing Exemption) Offering of Common Shares

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Moneta Securities (Alberta) Corp. (the “Agents”), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to act as agents, on a “best efforts” basis, in connection with a private placement of up to 41,666,667 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of C$0.12 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$5 million (the “Offering”).

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration drilling and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 1, 2025, or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), the Common Shares will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (other than Québec residents) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the “Listed Issuer Financing Exemption”). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.japangold.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral company focused on the exploration and discovery of high-grade epithermal gold deposits across the main islands of Japan. The Company holds a significant portfolio of tenements covering areas with known gold occurrences, history of mining and prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization in one of the most stable and under explored countries in the world. The Japan Gold leadership and operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors have extensive experience exploring and operating in Japan and have a track record of discoveries world-wide. Japan Gold has an alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects with the potential to host Tier 1 or Tier 2 gold ore bodies in Japan. Significant shareholders include Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC and Newmont Corporation.

