Rygen Technologies named one of Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology Providers

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inbound Logistics, a supply chain and logistics publication focused on providing education and guidance to enterprise leaders in the industry, named Rygen Technologies as one of the Top 100 Logistics and Supply Chain Technology providers of 2025. This award spotlights companies that are paving the way in the logistics and supply chain industry, from top-of-the-line Transportation Management Systems to implementing advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence.

Rygen’s innovative solutions include Corsair Transportation Management System (TMS), X1 Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), and Blackbird Business Intelligence. With the user experience at top of mind, Rygen's solutions were developed by an experienced team of supply chain experts that focus on enabling their users, rather than restricting them. They emphasize the importance of pain-free logistics management, with their users being able to efficiently manage freight, connect with partners, and uncover data insights.

Tony Winters, Rygen’s Chief Technology Officer stated, “We’re so thrilled to be selected as a Top 100 Technology Provider. Our products are modern, lightweight, nimble and scale with your business. It’s great to see that those attributes are recognized by the industry as well, it’s a huge honor. We are continuing to push the industry forward, and now with the rise of AI, I can’t wait to see what comes next!”

Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 list recognizes companies that exemplify operational efficiency, innovation, and business excellence. The list provides decision-making support to key players in industries, including manufacturing, retail, and warehouse and inventory management.

"It’s an incredible honor for Rygen to be recognized by Inbound Logistics as one of the Top 100 Technology Providers for 2025. This award reflects our commitment to building technology that truly serves our customers, helping them solve real world challenges, operate more efficiently, and create better experiences for their teams and their customers. At the end of the day, our success is driven by our customers’ success, and we’re proud to play a role in helping them move their business forward,” says Jonathan Wollschleager, Director of Partnerships and Enterprise Sales at Rygen Technologies.

To view the full list of winners, visit https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/top-100-logistics-it-providers/.

About Inbound Logistics

For nearly three decades, Inbound Logistics has been the hub for logistics and supply chain news and trends. Inbound Logistics coined the term 3PL and has built an audience of over 1.4 million supply chain decision makers. They were the first publication to acknowledge the important role technology plays in the logistics and supply chain industries. Priding themselves on their educational publication, their focus remains to shed light on infrastructure, education, and transportation policy issues.

About Rygen Technologies

Rygen Technologies is a leading provider of state-of-the-art supply chain solutions that empower users to quickly, easily, and efficiently execute and manage freight, connect with partners, and seamlessly integrate with other operating systems. By leveraging advanced technology, the company is creating smarter, data-driven solutions, supported by excellent customer service to deliver real value.

For more information, visit www.rygen.com.

Contact:

Jonathan Wollschleager

Director of Partnerships and Enterprise Sales

jwollschleager@rygen.com

732-546-7894

