Lamar Advertising Company to Release First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) will release its first quarter ended March 31, 2025 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634
   
Passcode: 63104
   
Live Webcast: ir.lamar.com
   
Webcast Replay: ir.lamar.com
   
  Available through Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
   
Company Contact: Buster Kantrow
  Director of Investor Relations
  (225) 926-1000
  bkantrow@lamar.com


             

 





        



