Amlan International Appoints Marlon Garcia Andrade as Sales and Technical Manager for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean

CHICAGO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a leading innovator in mineral-based feed additives for poultry and livestock production, is pleased to announce the hiring of Marlon Garcia Andrade as Sales and Technical Manager for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Marlon will be responsible for providing technical and sales support to distributors and customers across the region, strengthening Amlan’s presence and expanding the adoption of its natural feed additive solutions.

As part of its commitment to the Latin American market, Amlan will participate in the upcoming XLIX ANECA 2025 annual congress, taking place April 29 to May 2 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The event, presented by the National Association of Specialists in Poultry Sciences (ANECA), is one of the most important poultry industry conferences in Mexico, is expected to bring together over 900 industry professionals, including producers, veterinarians, and nutrition experts. The Amlan team, including Marlon, will be on-site to connect with attendees and discuss innovative feed additive solutions for enhancing poultry health. In addition, Amlan is proud to sponsor the closing awards dinner, which will be held on May 1st at 8 pm and attended by 500 professionals, reinforcing its dedication to fostering strong industry relationships and supporting the region’s poultry sector.

With more than 10 years of industry experience, Marlon brings a wealth of field knowledge to his new role. His background includes expertise in poultry, swine, and dairy nutrition, feed formulation, and best management practices for breeder and broiler production. Throughout his career, he has successfully supported customers and expanded market reach across Latin America.

“Marlon’s deep technical expertise and strong industry relationships will be key as we continue to expand in the region,” said Heath Wessels, Vice President of Sales in the Americas for Amlan International. “His ability to provide both technical and commercial support will help producers enhance animal performance, improve efficiency, and drive profitability with our safe and effective feed additives.”

Marlon holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Universidad Americana de Managua and a degree in Agronomic Engineering from Escuela Agrícola Panamericana, El Zamorano in Honduras. He has proven success in supporting producers with tailored nutrition strategies and performance-enhancing solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Marlon to our team,” said Dr. Robin Jarquin, Director of Sales, Latin America. “He brings a dynamic perspective that will help us strengthen partnerships and expand our regional footprint. Marlon’s market insights will be instrumental in enhancing the value we provide to customers”

Based in Guatemala, Marlon will collaborate closely with Amlan’s partners to deliver expert guidance and strategic support, empowering customers to optimize production and drive business growth. His appointment reflects Amlan’s ongoing commitment to providing science-backed, natural solutions.

