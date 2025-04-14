The Sidell Method Announces New Book Launch to Empower Leaders with “The Influence Advantage”

Lakewood Ranch, Fl , April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sidell Method, a boutique professional services firm specializing in talent development and leadership transformation, today announced that The Influence Advantage, a new book by CEO Ellin Sidell, has reached #1 on Amazon Best Selling List across five categories. Now available on Amazon in Kindle, the book features insights from six authors, Ellin Sidell, DJ Sprague, Al Fabon, Maria Maier, Vladamir Bushin, and Christian Younggren. Sidell's chapter shares compelling stories from her career with Fortune 500 companies demonstrating the impact and transformative power of having strong influence skills.





Front cover of The Influence Advantage by Ellin Sidell, featuring a foreword by Roger Dooley and an endorsement from Brian Tracy. The book offers practical, proven strategies to ethically persuade in business and life.





Grounded in the firm's core values of wisdom, integrity and continuous improvement, The Influence Advantage addresses a growing skill gap: while 72% of C-suite leaders report their roles require influencing without formal authority, only 38% of professionals recognize influence as the most important skill for career advancement. The book equips leaders and high-potential professionals with effective influence strategies to increase their contributions and advance their careers, while helping organizations reduce costly disengagement and talent attrition.

Drawing on more than three decades of experience in strategic operations (business process improvement) and IT, Sidell introduces a methodology shaped by her work with both Fortune 500 organizations and entrepreneurial teams., highlighting three must-have strategies for today’s fast-paced business landscape.

"What if the ability to persuade, gain trust, and create lasting impact wasn't just an art—but a science?' said Ellin Sidell, CEO of The Sidell Method. 'This book is designed to help professionals at any level build that capability and become catalysts for meaningful change.' Through real-world examples, readers witness ethical influence principles applied through three winning strategies—partnership, mentorship, and sponsorship—a powerful combination rarely addressed in corporate training. The book chapter invites C-suite leaders and managers to imagine how investing in influence workshops could unleash their team's talent, boosting productivity and effectiveness. Nobody should navigate this crucial skill development alone. Investment in training and coaching fast-tracks career growth while adding value to company bottom lines. By embracing these strategies and applying ethical influence principles, organizations gain a competitive edge. As Sidell suggests, 'Reading is believing'—implementing these approaches positions both professionals and companies ahead of the curve." The release has drawn notable endorsements from the business and personal development community. Brian Tracy, world-renowned speaker and author, describes The Influence Advantage as “a must-read for leaders who want to truly transform how they inspire others.” Other high-profile supporters include Angelique Rewers, CEO of BoldHaus, and Paul Martinelli, founder of Empowered Living and globally ranked as the world’s #1 business coach by Global Gurus.

The foreword is penned by Roger Dooley, author of Friction and Brainfluence, further validating the book’s relevance in today’s leadership and communication landscape.

Key Highlights from The Influence Advantage:

A framework for mastering the skill of influence without relying on formal authority

Practical examples meant to inspire others to how giving and ethical influence can transform relationships, careers, and life

Insights into making sophisticated influence techniques accessible and actionable

With a blend of practical tools and inspirational guidance, The Influence Advantage is poised to become a trusted resource for professionals seeking lasting leadership impact.



The Influence Advantage is now available on Amazon: https://esys.io/s/influenceadvantage

Images and endorsements available upon request or at ellinsidell.com





Back cover of The Influence Advantage, featuring author bios including Ellin Sidell and five co-authors—experts in leadership, influence, negotiation, and growth strategy. Published by Evolve Global Publishing.





About The Sidell Method



Core values: wisdom, integrity, continuous learning, resiliency, continuous improvement, influence and service to others. As a CEO of a Talent Development boutique professional services firm, The Sidell Method, Ellin Sidell’s heartbeat for leadership flourishes on guiding professionals and managers - at all levels - to advance their careers and enhance their organization’s outcomes. The Sidell Method firm exists to help smart organizations maximize their human potential at every level. The method encompasses a multi-disciplinary approach covering such areas as: Strategic Mentorship & Sponsorship Acceleration, Leadership Influence Mastery, and Sales Team Enablement. What breaks Ellin's heart is twofold: Firstly, seeing professionals and managers who believe they cannot reach the next rung in their career ladder, and encountering organizations where they have lost key talent in the last 30 days. My firm helps to fix that.







