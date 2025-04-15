Sherweb and DefensX Block Hackers from Their Preferred Entrypoint: Users’ Browsers

The Two Companies Will Fill a Critical Security Gap for MSPs by Isolating Threats That Enter Their Clients’ Devices via Harmful Websites and Content

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb, the cloud marketplace and services company that gives MSPs everything they need to run and scale their offerings, is introducing DefensX to help block cybercriminals from exploiting users’ browsers as a path to infection. Sherweb’s 7,500+ Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners can now access DefensX to secure users’ browsers across the more than 100,000 companies they serve. As part of Sherweb’s growing cybersecurity offering, DefensX helps MSPs identify and block access to malicious domains before they’re opened on their personal and company devices.

Cyber threats are always evolving, but 80% of breaches still involve the place where users spend most of their time—their browsers. This entry point has become even more attractive to threat actors as remote work has risen in popularity and made the use of personal devices for professional tasks mainstream. The resulting decentralized networks make it increasingly difficult for companies to monitor and isolate web threats, putting their MSPs under pressure to ensure safe work from anywhere in the world, on any device.

To address this concern, Sherweb is expanding its security offerings even further. Together with DefensX, it will introduce MSPs to features that will enhance security for remote and hybrid workers so that they can browse and access web versions of workplace applications without exposing themselves and their companies to vulnerabilities. These features include:

● Advanced Identity and Credential Protection: Prevent phishing and credential theft with AI-driven tools that verify domain credibility and control user credential input. With 80% of data breaches involving stolen credentials, this feature stops attacks before they start—even sophisticated man-in-the-middle attempts.

● Browser-Based Data Loss Prevention: Monitor and control how data is accessed and shared across web apps and SaaS platforms. Unlike traditional endpoint DLPs, DefensX operates directly in the browser—no added infrastructure or complexity required.

● Remote Browser Isolation: Browsing sessions are run in a secure, cloud-hosted environment, shielding devices from malware, drive-by downloads, and zero-day exploits. No web content ever touches the local machine.

● Automated Human Risk Intelligence: Get real-time insights into user vulnerabilities with a built-in dashboard that helps MSPs assess and manage risk across the enterprise—key for achieving Zero Trust security frameworks.

● Secure Access from Personal Devices. Enable safe, flexible remote work with secure access to corporate resources—even from unmanaged personal devices—without compromising data security.

"The browser is a critical access point for business applications, yet it remains one of the most overlooked security gaps," said Benji Germain, Vice President of Product at Sherweb. "Adding DefensX to our marketplace gives MSP partners a way to safeguard their clients from modern web threats without adding complexity. As the work landscape changes, we know MSPs need to offer their clients security solutions that protect users where they work most.Our partnership with DefensX reinforces our commitment to helping them protect their clients in a way that makes sense for their businesses."

DefensX’s portal seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise applications like Microsoft 365, as well as other tools in Sherweb’s marketplace that are essential to MSPs’ day-to-day operations.

"We are excited to work with Sherweb to bring our next-generation browser protection to the MSP community,” said Halis Osman Erkan, Founder and CEO of DefensX. “This partnership empowers MSPs to deliver enterprise-grade security with ease—boosting productivity while raising the bar for web protection across the board.”

DefensX is available immediately. For more information, please visit https://www.sherweb.com/news/sherweb-launches-defensx-browser-security-msp/.

About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support, and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead, and enhance service delivery. They also create tailored business solutions to address evolving market needs, such as AI-readiness. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the US and more recently in Europe.

