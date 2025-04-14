Endue Software Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach Endue Software. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

On or around February 17, 2025, Endue Software (“Endue”) identified suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Endue determined that cybercriminals infiltrated its inadequately secured computer environment and accessed certain Endue's data files in February 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and copied files containing the sensitive personal information of 118,028 individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:

Names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Medical record numbers

If you received notice of the Endue Software data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to recover damages on behalf of individuals who were affected by the Endue data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.



Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

