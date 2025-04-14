CSX Honors 62 Customers with Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has recognized 62 customers with its 31st Annual Chemical Safety Excellence Award for their dedication to safely transporting hazardous materials across the company’s rail network in 2024.

For more than three decades, the award has honored chemical customers who prioritize safety in every shipment, reflecting their commitment to protecting CSX employees, the surrounding communities, and the environment. It also underscores rail as the safest mode of land transportation for hazardous chemicals.

To qualify, customers must ship at least 600 carloads of hazardous materials during the year with zero non-accidental releases of regulated substances. The 2024 award recipients collectively shipped 164,438 carloads safely, demonstrating the highest level of operational excellence.

This year’s accolades included special recognition for Citgo Petroleum and Westlake Corporation, which achieved a milestone of five consecutive years of accident-free shipments.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do at CSX,” said Kevin Boone, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “The customers honored with this award are true partners in our shared commitment to reducing risks and enhancing safety. Together, we’re building safer, stronger communities.”

CSX remains dedicated to fostering lasting partnerships that promote safety and innovation within the rail industry. The company congratulates all 62 honorees for their commitment to best practices in hazardous materials transportation.

2024 CSX Chemical Safety Excellence Award Winners:

ADVANSIX INC. GUNVOR USA LLC OCCIDENTAL CHEMICAL ALPEK POLYESTER USA LLC HERITAGE ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES LLC OLIN CORP ADM H.J. BAKER PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC ARKEMA INC HUNTSMAN PHILLIPS 66 COMPANY BEFESA ZINC US INC INEOS STYROLUTION PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA INC INV NYLON CHEMICALS AMERICAS LLC REAGENT CHEMICAL BRENNTAG GLOBAL MARKETING LLC IRVING OIL RENEWABLE PRODUCTS MARKETING GROUP CEDAR MOUNTAIN ENVIROMENTAL INC JONES-HAMILTON CO. SHELL CHEMICAL CELANESE CORPORATION KEMIRA SHINTECH CENOVUS ENERGY INC KOCH INDUSTRIES STEEL DUST RECYCLING LLC CHEVRON CORPORATION KOCH METHANOL LLC SUNCOR ENERGY CHS INC KOPPERS INC. TARGA RESOURCES INC CITGO PETROLEUM KRATON CHEMICAL LLC THE ANDERSONS INC COVESTRO LLC LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES THE CHEMOURS COMPANY LLC CRESTWOOD SERVICES LLC MPLX LLC TPC GROUP LLC EASTMAN CHEMICAL MESSER NORTH AMERICA INC TRAFIGURA TRADING LLC ENERGYSOLUTIONS INC METHANEX UNIVAR SOLUTIONS USA LLC EPIC MOSAIC COMPANY WESTLAKE CORPORATION

EQUINOR MARKETING & TRADING INC NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION EVONIK DEGUSSA CORPORATION NEXPERA LLC EXXONMOBIL NORFALCO SALES, GLENCORE CANADA CORP GIBSON ENERGY LTD NUCOR STEEL

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).



Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397

