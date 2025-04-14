Obatala Sciences and Ainnocence Announce Partnership to Transform Drug Discovery Through AI and Human Biological Models

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights:

• Obatala Sciences and Ainnocence’s groundbreaking partnership addresses the FDA’s recent call for human-relevant methods for new drug development.

• The partnership integrates Ainnocence's AI-driven drug discovery platform with Obatala Sciences' pioneering human-based 3D stem cell and organoid models

• The AI capabilities have demonstrated the ability to reduce drug discovery timelines from months to weeks while cutting costs by up to 80%.

In a significant move aligning with the FDA's recent initiative to phase out animal testing in drug development, Obatala Sciences and Ainnocence have announced a groundbreaking partnership that merges advanced artificial intelligence with innovative human-derived testing models.. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize the drug discovery process by addressing critical industry challenges—significantly reducing development timelines, decreasing costs, and improving success rates in pharmaceutical research. By leveraging AI-based computational modeling alongside lab-grown human organoid systems, the partnership aims to enhance drug toxicity and safety evaluations and accelerate the availability of effective treatments, reflecting a transformative shift in regulatory science and ethical standards.

The partnership integrates Ainnocence's AI-driven drug discovery platform with Obatala Sciences' pioneering human-derived 3D stem cell-based and organoid models, creating a powerful solution that promises to accelerate the identification and validation of drug candidates while providing more accurate predictions of human responses.

"By combining our technologies, we're addressing some of the most pressing and fundamental limitations of traditional drug discovery today, which include the historical heavy dependence on animals, significant time delays, and poor success rates of new therapies" said Dr. Trivia Frazier, President, Co-Founder, and CEO at Obatala Sciences. "Our human-derived models represent a wide array of patient demographics and are suitable for studying normal and diseased biology in the context of obesity, diabetes, and various forms of cancer, offering pharmaceutical researchers insights that simply aren't possible with conventional animal testing."

"This partnership represents the future of drug discovery," added Dr. Lurong Pan, CEO at Ainnocence. "By integrating our AI capabilities with Obatala's human-derived models, we're creating a powerful platform that can identify promising therapeutic candidates faster and with greater accuracy than traditional methods."

Ainnocence brings to the partnership its suite of advanced deep learning AI engines – SentinusAI®, CarbonAI®, SenseAI®, and CellulaAI® – which rapidly perform virtual screening of billions of potential drug candidates of various modalities including small molecule, antibody, gene therapy and cell therapy. These AI capabilities have demonstrated the ability to reduce discovery timelines from months to weeks while cutting costs by up to 80%.

Obatala Sciences contributes its groundbreaking ObaCell® Fat-on-a-Chip and Obesity-on-a-Chip technologies, the first commercially available fully humanized microphysiological systems representative of diverse patient populations. The company's repository includes cells from over 200 donors classified by age, sex, race, BMI, and disease state, supported by proprietary human-based ObaGel® matrices and specialized cell culture media.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

• Accelerated Development: Reduces drug discovery timelines by up to 50%

• Cost Efficiency: Delivers 20-30% cost savings in drug screening and validation

• Enhanced Success Rates: Increases successful outcomes by approximately 30%

• Improved Human Relevance: Provides superior prediction of human toxicity, safety, and efficacy

• Diversity in Testing: Ensures representation of varied patient demographics

• Reduced Animal Testing: Offers validated alternatives to traditional animal models

This collaboration comes at a critical time for the pharmaceutical industry, which continues to face escalating costs, lengthy development cycles, and limited success rates with traditional discovery methods. The partnership aims to address these challenges while providing more reliable data that better reflects human biological responses.

The companies will maintain their respective headquarters in New Orleans, LA (Obatala Sciences) and Mountain View, CA (Ainnocence) while collaborating on joint research initiatives and client services.

For more information, visit www.obatalasciences.com and www.ainnocence.com.

About Obatala Sciences

Obatala Sciences is a pioneer in human-derived 3D stem cell-based discovery tools and the first to market a fully humanized microphysiological system representative of diverse patient demographics. Their ObaCell® Fat-on-a-Chip and Obesity-on-a-Chip models integrate human-derived hydrogels, stem cells, and supporting cell culture mediums for precise pre-clinical drug development.

About Ainnocence

Ainnocence provides an AI-driven platform accelerating drug discovery by predicting protein sequence and functional relations and identifying drug candidates with high efficacy and safety profiles. The company employs advanced deep learning engines (SentinusAI®, CarbonAI®, SenseAI®, and CellulaAI®) to streamline target identification and optimize lead compounds, antibodies, and cell therapies.

Media Contacts:

media@ainnocence.com

info@obatalasciences.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.