Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market Insight, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors influencing the growth of the Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

The Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 4.8 billion in 2024 to USD 29.4 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 22.30% during the forecast period.

Key Growth Drivers

1. Advancements in Mental Health Technology

Technological innovations are driving market expansion, with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) becoming essential in mental health apps. These technologies allow for more sophisticated and personalized therapeutic interventions.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (2023), approximately one in five adults in the U.S. suffer from mental illness, heightening the need for AI-powered systems that deliver real-time care and monitoring.

Recent developments such as Spring Health's launch of Sage in August 2023 — offering asynchronous video training for employee mental health — highlight the integration of advanced technology in mental health solutions.

2. Growing Acceptance of Digital Healthcare Solutions

The healthcare industry is undergoing a shift toward personalized mental health delivery via digital platforms. Modern mental health systems increasingly incorporate data analytics and behavioral tracking to offer customized interventions.

For instance, Apple’s June 2023 announcement introduced new daily mood tracking and data insights features on its smartwatches. The synergy between mental health wearables and digital platforms facilitates real-time monitoring and continuous care, opening new opportunities for comprehensive mental health management.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Awareness of Digital Mental Health Solutions in Emerging Economies

Increasing acceptance of digital mental health solutions across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is a major growth driver.

• A 2018 NCBI study titled “Telemental Health in Low- and Middle-Income Nations: A Systematic Review” indicated videoconferencing as the most popular form of teleconsultation, demonstrating improved internet access and technology adoption.

• Another NCBI study (2020), “Mental Health Research in the Lower-Middle-Income Countries of Africa and Asia,” highlighted telepsychiatry as a vital tool for mental healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rising adoption of digital mental health services in emerging markets is fostering the growth of local startups, further accelerating global market expansion.

Restraints

Lack of Clinically Validated Scientific Data

A major barrier to market growth is the absence of clinically validated scientific data supporting the effectiveness of many mental health devices and platforms.

• Without rigorous clinical trials and empirical evidence, healthcare providers and consumers may be hesitant to trust or adopt these solutions.

• This skepticism also makes it challenging for companies to form partnerships with healthcare providers and insurance firms.

Strong validation and evidence-based research are critical for gaining consumer confidence, facilitating regulatory approvals, and ensuring wider market penetration.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product Type

The Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms market is segmented into:

• Platforms

• Devices

Platforms

The platforms segment dominated the market in 2024, capturing the highest share. It includes online consultation services and virtual assistance platforms offering mental health support.

• Growth is driven by increased mobile health adoption and rising awareness of mental health management apps.

• Advances such as Spring Health's Sage and Metta Media’s MyndStories — India’s first verified mental health content portal — showcase the sector’s rapid innovation.

The platforms segment is expected to retain market leadership through 2029, supported by continuous innovation and expanding digital behavioral health solutions.

Devices

The devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This category includes mental health wearables and smart devices such as:

• Lief Therapeutics

• Abilify MyCite

• Muse

• TouchPoints

• Oura Ring

• Thync

These devices offer capabilities ranging from data collection and activity tracking to providing therapies for mental health conditions, driving robust market demand.

Overview of the Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market Report:

• Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

• Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

• Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

• Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

• Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Regional Analysis of the Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

