NPF Releases Open Letter to Minister Ellis Addressing Repeated Falsehoods about Alberta RCMP

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Police Federation (NPF), the certified bargaining agent representing ~20,000 RCMP Regular Members and Reservists, including approximately 3,500 serving Albertans, has issued a public letter to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Mike Ellis, expressing concern over his continued pattern of spreading false and politically motivated claims about the Alberta RCMP.

The letter directly addresses several false claims made by the Minister in the Legislature on April 10, including fabricated numbers around the RCMP authorized strength, inaccurate comments about 911 call response times, and incorrect staffing claims at detachments like Peace River.

“We are deeply disappointed, yet not surprised, by the continued pattern of broadcasting misinformation and politically motivated rhetoric regarding the Alberta RCMP to justify the replacement of Alberta’s provincial police service without evidence, need, or consultation,” says NPF President and CEO, Brian Sauvé, in the letter.

The NPF has repeatedly corrected misstatements year-over-year with no response, correction, or acknowledgement from the Minister which indicates these inaccuracies are intentional. As just one example, when a 911 call is received, RCMP Members are there to answer, always. Operational data shows the Alberta RCMP, which covers 99% of the province’s geography (approximately 660,000 square kilometers) responds to 911 calls in an average of about 21 minutes. This is the total time from when the call is received by 911 to when the officer arrives on scene. Yet his statements continue to mislead Albertans and municipalities.

“As a former police officer, Minister Ellis should know better. He should be guided by facts and evidence—not rumour, conjecture, or political spin,” added Sauvé.

The NPF will continue to speak out and correct misinformation publicly. Albertans deserve better than political games with their safety.

A full copy of our letter can be found here: https://npf-fpn.com/app/uploads/securepdfs/2025/04/NPF-to-Minister-Ellis-re-Misinformation-04112025-1.pdf

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (the NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs including health, addiction, and housing supports to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

