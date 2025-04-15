Sam Dilay PT Studio opens in Birmingham

Personal trainer Sam Dilay launches a private personal training studio in Birmingham, offering one-on-one fitness sessions tailored to individual needs.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new private fitness space has opened in Birmingham, led by local personal trainer Sam Dilay. The facility provides one-on-one personal training sessions focused on strength, mobility, functional fitness, and weight loss.

Located in Edgbaston, the studio caters to individuals seeking a structured and personalised approach to health and fitness. Sam Dilay, who transitioned into personal training after undergoing intensive preparation for an MMA competition, brings firsthand experience of balancing physical performance with overall well-being.

The new training facility is equipped with modern exercise tools suitable for various workout styles, including circuit training and mobility-focused routines. Sessions are conducted on a one-to-one basis, with each program tailored to the client's specific goals. A typical session lasts around 75 minutes, allowing time for warm-ups, targeted exercises, and cool-down stretches.

Dilay's background includes professional development under established trainers at Boxing Science in Sheffield and Coach Jonny Work in Birmingham. Drawing from these experiences, he aims to deliver practical, evidence-informed training that supports clients at different stages of their fitness journeys.

The studio also reflects an emphasis on injury prevention and long-term sustainability. After dealing with his own physical setbacks, including back injuries, Dilay adjusted the training structure to incorporate flexibility and recovery as central elements of each session.

The location offers added convenience for clients seeking personal training near Harborne or personal training in Edgbaston. Free on-site parking is available, and sessions can be scheduled throughout the day to accommodate varying routines.

The opening of Sam Dilay PT Studio adds to the growing number of private fitness options in Birmingham, particularly for individuals who prefer personalised support in a quiet, dedicated setting. The studio environment aims to remove some of the common barriers associated with large commercial gyms, providing a focused space for tailored training.

For more information or to book a session, visit https://www.samdilayfitness.co.uk/.

