Fluence Energy (FLNC) Faces Investor Scrutiny Over Accounting and Ongoing SEC Investigation, Securities Class Action Pending – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit, captioned Abramov v. Fluence Energy, Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-00444 (E.D. Va.), has been filed. The suit seeks to represent investors who purchased Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) common stock between November 29, 2023 and February 10, 2025.

Class Period: Nov. 29, 2023 – Feb. 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2025

The Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) Securities Class Action:

The litigation centers on the accuracy of Fluence’s statements regarding its adherence to accounting standards and its ties to related parties, Siemens and AES. The complaint contends that Fluence, a leading provider of energy storage solutions and software, issued misleading statements while failing to reveal key information:

The company’s reliance on Siemens AG and The AES Corporation—its founding partners and significant revenue sources—was weakening.

Siemens Energy, the U.S. affiliate of Siemens AG, had accused Fluence of fraud and engineering defects.

Revenue growth and profit margins were artificially inflated as Siemens and AES prepared to divest.



On February 10, 2025, investors were confronted with reality when Fluence announced poor Q1 2025 financial performance. Quarterly revenue plunged 49% year-over-year, and net losses more than doubled. The company slashed its fiscal 2025 revenue projection by $600 million at the midpoint, citing delayed contracts, and confirmed that the SEC investigation into its financial practices, first disclosed in August 2024, remained ongoing.

The fallout was swift. On February 11, 2025, Fluence shares tumbled by $6.07—a staggering 46% drop—erasing nearly $790 million in market capitalization within a single trading day.

“The firm is exploring whether Fluence may have misled investors through inaccurate financial reporting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

