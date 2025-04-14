Right at Home Northwest Suburban to Host Exclusive Screening of PBS Documentary, Caregiving

Caregiving, a PBS documentary film Right at Home Northwest Suburban Logo

The Northwest Suburban office of Right at Home is proud to host an exclusive early screening of Caregiving, a powerful new PBS documentary.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northwest Suburban office of Right at Home is proud to host an exclusive early screening of Caregiving, a powerful new PBS documentary executive produced by Bradley Cooper's Lea Pictures and WETA Washington, D.C. The event will take place on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 6:00 PM in the Hendrickson Room at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.This special community event offers attendees a first look at the documentary ahead of its national PBS premiere. Caregiving explores the emotional, physical, and financial challenges faced by caregivers across the country, highlighting the strength, compassion, and perseverance that define their journey.Following the screening, guests are invited to stay for a live 45-minute community panel discussion featuring local caregivers, aging specialists, and advocates. This interactive session will spotlight the caregiving experience, raise awareness about local resources, and create space for authentic, meaningful conversations among families and professionals alike."After more than 20 years serving families in our community, I've witnessed the immeasurable impact caregivers have both on their loved ones and on the broader community", said Jeanette Palmer, owner of Right at Home Northwest Suburban. "Caregiving captures the heart of that experience, and were honored to bring this important conversation to our neighbors."Narrated by Emmy-winning actress Uzo Aduba, who brings her own caregiving journey to the project, the documentary is a collaboration between PBS, WETA, and the Well Beings campaign. It is supported by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and other organizations championing caregivers nationwide. Actor Bradley Cooper, who cared for his father during his battle with cancer, brings a deeply personal connection to the project and its mission.The full documentary will be available for streaming on WellBeings.org, PBS.org, and the PBS app beginning May 27, 2025, with a national broadcast premiere on PBS on June 24, 2025.EVENT DETAILS:What: Exclusive preview of Caregiving followed by a live community panel discussionWhen: Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 6:00 PMWhere: Hendrickson Room, Arlington Heights Memorial LibraryCost: Free, but RSVP is requiredHost: Right at Home Northwest Suburban, led by owner Jeanette PalmerRSVP & Information:Space is limited. To reserve your seat or learn more, please contact Right at Home Northwest Suburban at (847) 396-9000 or email jp@rahnw.com.About Right at Home Northwest Suburban:For over two decades, the Northwest Suburban office of Right at Home has provided high-quality, in-home care and companionship to seniors and adults with disabilities. Led by Jeanette Palmer, the agency offers personalized services that empower individuals to maintain their independence, dignity, and quality of life in the comfort of their own homes.Website: rahnw.com | Phone: (847) 396-9000

