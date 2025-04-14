The Manifest Network and The Render Network Partner to Expand Decentralized Compute for Enterprise AI

The Manifest Network The Render Network

The Manifest Network and The Render Network unite to deliver a secure, decentralized compute stack that supports enterprise AI and LLM deployments at scale.

This collaboration reflects our goal to change how digital infrastructure is built and governed. ” — Eric Bravick, CEO of The Manifest Network

SAN FRANCISO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Render Network, the leading decentralized GPU network governed by The Render Network Foundation , has announced a strategic partnership with The Manifest Network to expand its capabilities. Together, they offer a sovereign compute stack that supports demanding AI workloads like Large Language Models (LLMs), giving builders a path beyond centralized cloud infrastructure. The Manifest Network will handle secure CPU compute and data persistence, while The Render Network will deliver low-latency compute using its GPU network. This approach offers startups like Jember a cost-effective alternative to centralized cloud providers for scaling AI workflows. This groundbreaking collaboration will be demonstrated at RenderCon 2025, Render's inaugural user conference, on April 15 in Hollywood.The partnership leverages the complementary strengths of both networks. The Manifest Network is designed for regulated, high-assurance applications requiring robust data governance, while The Render Network’s infrastructure delivers scalable consumer-grade compute prioritizing affordability and speed, making it ideal for tasks that can leverage its large, distributed network. Together, they provide clients with a modular and flexible compute stack through a trusted decentralized network.The first implementation under this partnership comes from Jember, an AI Financial Trust company. Jember will integrate The Render Network’s distributed GPU compute layer with secure storage and CPU compute from The Manifest Network. A live test demonstration of the system will take place at RenderCon 2025, showcasing how complex AI applications can be built on decentralized infrastructure.The demonstration will feature Jember’s Chain of Trust Choreography™, deployed on Manifest’s secure orchestration layer and powered by The Render Network’s decentralized GPU network. This marks a major milestone in bringing enterprise-grade AI trust infrastructure to the decentralized web.The Manifest Network bridges the strengths of Web2 and Web3 technologies to create unified, self-sovereign infrastructure. Its Proof of Authority architecture and enterprise-grade deployment model enable developers to build secure and compliant systems without sacrificing flexibility. Stewarded by the Lifted Initiative, The Manifest Network continues to expand its capabilities, offering tools such as GPU inference, relational databases, blockchain-secured storage, and Kubernetes-based orchestration.The Render Network is broadening its sights beyond GPU rendering to include AI workloads. Through RNP-019, a proposal by The Render Network Foundation, the network aims to optimize its infrastructure for compute workloads to better serve AI developers and enterprise applications. This initiative aims to develop a large network of distributed consumer-grade GPUs dedicated to AI workloads in order to foster wider adoption of decentralized compute solutions.“This collaboration reflects our goal to change how digital infrastructure is built and governed,” said Eric Bravick, CEO of The Manifest Network. “We’re pairing Render Network’s distributed GPU layer with Manifest’s secure network to create scalable, modular systems that meet real business needs. It’s a step toward digital systems that are shaped by the people who use them, not the corporations that control them.”“The Render Network has always served creators and builders pushing the limits of what’s possible with GPU compute,” said Trevor Harries-Jones, on the board of Directors at The Render Network Foundation. “With this partnership, we aim to extend those capabilities in support of enterprise AI use cases, while staying true to our mission of distributed access and efficiency.”About The Render Network FoundationThe Render Network Foundation is the governance organization for the world’s leading decentralized compute network, The Render Network. The network connects node operators looking to monetize their idle GPU compute power with artists looking to scale intensive 3D-rendering work and with machine learning developers looking to train and tune AI models. Through a decentralized peer-to-peer network, The Render Network achieves unprecedented levels of scale, speed, and economic efficiency.About The Manifest NetworkThe Manifest Network has pioneered the foundational infrastructure and cloud services required for self-sovereign AI by giving the user complete control of their data with transparency, security, and autonomy. Established by The Lifted Initiative, The Manifest Network was created to drive the next iteration of digital transformation where AI serves humanity by providing a trusted, efficient, and accessible platform where innovation flourishes and community collaboration drives the next era of compute and AI-powered technology.About JemberJember is building the infrastructure for financial trust in the age of programmable payments. Through Chain of Trust Choreography™, Jember replaces fragmented, reactive financial workflows with real-time, verifiable transaction orchestration. By embedding transaction metadata, partner verifications, and AI-driven risk analysis into every transaction, before it executes. Jember enables payment processors, banks, and fintech platforms to prove trust at machine speed.

