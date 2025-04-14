Fresh Produce Market Size to Capture USD 5,653 Billion by 2034

According to Towards FnB, the global fresh produce market size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 5,653 billion by 2034, up from USD 3,707 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Ottawa, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fresh produce market size was projected at USD 3,537 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5,653 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% over the expected duration from 2025 to 2034, a study published by Towards FnB a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the fresh produce market is driven by a growing consumer preference for healthy, natural, and organic food choices. Increased awareness of nutritional advantages, a rising urban population, and enhanced supply chain infrastructure have contributed to higher consumption rates. Furthermore, government initiatives that encourage healthy eating habits support the market's growth across diverse areas.

Market Overview:

The global fresh produce market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by heightened health awareness, a rising interest in natural and minimally processed foods, and an increasing understanding of the advantages of incorporating fruits and vegetables into daily diets. Consumers globally are transitioning towards healthier dietary patterns, focusing on nutrient-dense produce like leafy greens, berries, citrus fruits, and root vegetables. Urbanization and improved access to retail and e-commerce platforms have made fresh produce more available, even in previously underserved regions.

Additionally, sustainability concerns and a desire for local sourcing influence purchasing choices and supply chain approaches. Producers and retailers are investing in cold chain logistics, environmentally-friendly packaging, and advanced tracking systems to ensure freshness and minimize food waste. With growing demand from both retail and foodservice sectors, the fresh produce market is projected to keep expanding steadily, showing significant growth potential in both developed and emerging economies.

Fresh Produce Market Key Highlights:

By region, North America led the fresh produce market in 2024.

By region, Asia pacific expects the significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

By product type, the dairy segment captured the maximum market share in 2024.

By product type, the fruits and vegetable segments are seen to grow at a notable rate in the market during the predicted timeframe.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment registered the maximum market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online segment is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Key Trends in Fresh Produce Market:

Increase in Demand for Organic Produce: Consumers are actively looking for organic fruits and vegetables, driven by health awareness and environmental considerations. This trend prompts retailers to broaden their organic food selections to satisfy the increasing appetite for pesticide-free and sustainably farmed produce.

Growing Adoption of Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA): Methods such as vertical farming and hydroponics are being adopted to boost productivity and sustainability. CEA enables year-round farming, optimal land use, and a lower environmental footprint, addressing the challenges posed by urbanization and climate change.

Focus on Sustainable Packaging: The fresh produce sector is transitioning toward biodegradable and recyclable packaging alternatives. This movement corresponds with consumer preferences for environmentally-friendly options and aims to reduce ecological impact, reflecting a wider commitment to sustainability.



Limitations & Challenges in Fresh Produce Market:

Limited Shelf Life: Fresh produce is extremely perishable, necessitating efficient cold chain logistics and prompt distribution. Any delays in handling or transport can result in spoilage, food waste, and diminished profit margins.

Price Instability: Seasonal variations, severe weather events, and disruptions in the supply chain can greatly impact production levels and pricing. This volatility provides challenges for both retailers and farmers to maintain stable prices and a reliable supply.

Strict Regulatory Requirements: Adhering to food safety regulations, pesticide thresholds, and traceability standards adds complexity and costs for producers, particularly small-scale farmers, hindering their ability to compete in global markets.



Development of Fresh Produce Platform: Market’s Largest Potential

The most significant opportunity in the fresh produce market is found in the increasing demand for organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables, especially among urban and health-oriented consumers. As individuals increasingly focus on wellness and sustainable practices, they seek clean-label, chemical-free produce with transparent origins. This transformation creates opportunities for farmers, retailers, and startups to explore farm-to-table supply chains, indoor farming technologies, and community-supported agriculture (CSA) frameworks. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce platforms and digital marketplaces enables fresh produce to reach larger audiences with added convenience. Leveraging these trends can facilitate long-term growth and market penetration in both developed and developing areas.

Fresh Produce Market Regional Analysis:

What to Expect from North American Countries till 2034?

North America dominated the fresh produce market with the largest market share, attributed to high consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition, strong retail infrastructures, and a well-established cold chain network. Consumers in this region prioritize fresh, organic, and locally sourced fruits and vegetables, supported by extensive availability through supermarkets, farmers’ markets, and online grocery services.

Top North American Countries for Fresh Produce Production

United States: The U.S. spearheads the region with high per capita consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, advanced agricultural methods, strong demand for organic produce, and well-established retail and distribution networks.

The U.S. spearheads the region with high per capita consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, advanced agricultural methods, strong demand for organic produce, and well-established retail and distribution networks. Canada: Canada's fresh produce market is growing, fueled by increasing health awareness, demand for locally grown and organic options, and heightened investment in greenhouse farming and sustainable agriculture to cater to year-round consumption.

Government initiatives promoting healthy eating, such as those from the USDA, further promote the consumption of fresh produce. Additionally, the presence of major players in market and foodservice providers emphasizing health-focused menus drives demand. Ongoing advancements in packaging and preservation also help reduce waste and improve product quality throughout the region.

Asia Pacific to Boom Rapidly: Innovation in the Market to Support the Growth

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for the fresh produce market with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by a rising population, increasing urbanization, and greater consumer awareness about the health benefits of fruits and vegetables. Rapid economic advancement in nations such as China, India, and Southeast Asia has resulted in improved living standards and a shift in dietary preferences towards fresh, nutrient-dense foods.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in Asia Pacific:

Consumers in Asia Pacific are increasingly embracing healthier lifestyles, which is driving higher demand for fresh fruits and vegetables rich in nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants, especially in urban and semi-urban regions.

A rising middle class with increased disposable income is driving the demand for premium, organic, and imported produce, leading to diversification and expansion of fresh produce options throughout the region.

The swift expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery platforms is improving accessibility and convenience for consumers, significantly enhancing sales and the market reach of fresh produce in urban areas.



Moreover, government initiatives aimed at promoting agricultural innovation, food security, and rural development are enhancing domestic production. The growth of supermarket chains, online grocery services, and cold storage facilities is also improving access and distribution of fresh produce. These elements collectively position Asia Pacific as a significant growth area.

Fresh Produce Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 CAGR 4.80% Market Size in 2024 USD 3,537 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3,707 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 5,653 Billion Dominated Region North America

Fresh Produce Market Segment Insights

Product Type Insights

The dairy segment dominated the market with the largest market share in 2024, bolstered by steady consumer demand for milk, cheese, yogurt, and other fresh dairy goods. Dairy remains a dietary staple worldwide, appreciated for its rich protein and calcium content. Robust distribution networks, refrigeration capabilities, and product innovations such as lactose-free and probiotic-rich items continue to strengthen the segment’s leadership across retail and foodservice channels.

The fruits and vegetables segment are the fastest growing segment with a notable CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increased awareness of their health benefits and their crucial role in daily nutrition. Consumers are shifting towards plant-based diets, actively seeking fresh, organic, and seasonal produce. Government campaigns advocating for healthy eating, along with the growth of e-commerce channels that offer farm-to-door delivery, are fueling this segment's expansion. Innovations in packaging and preservation methods are also extending shelf life, further improving consumer access and convenience.

Distribution Channel Insights

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share in 2024, providing consumers with a comprehensive destination for a diverse selection of fresh goods. These establishments maintain high turnover rates, competitive prices, and frequent restocking, which helps to preserve product freshness. Their established cold chain systems and in-store promotions draw in both budget-friendly and premium consumers. Additionally, the growth of private label products and organic sections has appealed to a health-conscious demographic, solidifying their market dominance.

The online segment is the fastest growing segment with a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rising digital adoption, lifestyles centered on convenience, and improvements in cold chain logistics. E-commerce platforms now provide extensive options for fresh produce with adaptable delivery choices, targeting urban consumers who prioritize convenience and variety. Subscription models and app-based grocery services are also becoming increasingly popular. Improved user experiences, real-time tracking, and promotional pricing are boosting online market penetration.

Fresh Produce Market Top Companies

Cargill, Incorporated

Del Monte

Dole Plc

Greenyard

NatureSweet Tomatoes

Hain Celestial

Dole Food Company, Inc

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Danone

United Natural Foods, Inc.

GCMMF

Organic Valley

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Eden Foods

SunOpta

Pacific Fresh Produce, Inc.

Taylor Farms

Recent Breakthroughs in Global Fresh Produce Market:

In January 2023, Dole Food Company, Inc. revealed the introduction of a new golden pineapple variety that is sweeter, juicier, and more aromatic, catering to consumer desire for an enhanced pineapple-eating experience. These pineapples are available at select supermarkets across the U.S. and Canada. The new fruit is sustainably cultivated in Costa Rica and strikes a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness.

In March 2024, Mother Dairy, a prominent player in India's dairy and processed food sector, announced its intention to invest USD 89.8 million to establish two new processing plants for dairy, fruits, and vegetables. These facilities are part of Mother Dairy's plan to expand its manufacturing capabilities and boost production capacity.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Bread and Bakery

Dairy

Fish and Seafood

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Poultry



By Distribution Channel

Open Market

Supermarkets/Hypermarket

Departmental Store

Online

Others



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



