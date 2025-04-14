CHITA Partners with One Tree Planted to Support Global Reforestation Efforts

CHITA reinforces its dedication to environmental responsibility through certified sustainable furniture collections

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHITA , a furniture brand synonymous with creating Chic and Tasteful spaces, is proud to announce the launch of its Earth Week campaign, “Green Your Home,” centered around its extensive collection of sustainable and FSC-certified furniture. During Earth Week, April 21-27, 2025, CHITA is partnering with One Tree Planted, donating one tree for every order that includes an FSC-certified product, to support global reforestation, reinforcing CHITA's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Offering eco-friendly furniture solutions that promise both style and a reduced environmental impact, the Acker Woven Outdoor Bistro Set with Swivel Chair and Sienna Modern Acacia Wood Rope Outdoor Bistro Set are key highlights of CHITA’s Earth Day campaign, demonstrating the brand's dedication to making sustainable choices accessible to all. Both pieces feature FSC-certified wood sourced from forests managed with strict environmental, social, and governance standards.

Additionally, the fabric used in these sets is OEKO-TEX® certified, guaranteeing they are free from harmful substances and safe for both consumers and the environment. The foam within the cushions also holds CertiPUR-US® certification, assuring it is made without ozone depleters, heavy metals, or formaldehyde, and boasts low VOC emissions.

The Acker Woven Outdoor Bistro Set with Swivel Chair includes a reversible seat cushion with supportive 5.9'' thickness of high-resilient foam and fiber, offering a firm feel that gradually softens and molds to your individual contours for personalized relaxation. Crafted with 100% Olefin fabric, the cushion covers are not only durable and water-resistant but also machine washable, making the cleanup of everyday spills effortless.

The Sienna Modern Acacia Wood Rope Outdoor Bistro Set is crafted with intricate rope weaving from handwoven ropes. The set is built with a sturdy acacia frame, which combines bold geometry with natural beauty, celebrating the harmony between wood and plants. Paired with 7.1-inch thick cushions for support and adjustable foot pads for balance and stability, the Sienna Set seamlessly integrates into any outdoor space.

“As we celebrate Earth Day, CHITA is proud to highlight our deep commitment to environmental safekeeping through our sustainable furniture collections," said Steve, CEO of CHITA. "Our Acker and Sienna sets reflect our belief that style and responsibility can go hand in hand. This Earth Day, we invite everyone to embrace the beauty of our planet with furniture that enhances their living spaces while respecting our environment.”

The Acker and Sienna collections are available for purchase at chitaliving.com and on Amazon .

ABOUT CHITA

CHITA brings two decades of expertise in design and manufacturing to create stylish, affordable furniture that transforms houses into homes. With a diverse collection that includes sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA strikes the perfect balance between durability, comfort, and timeless appeal. Crafted with premium materials and original in-house designs, each piece is thoughtfully designed to reflect the aspirations of modern homeowners, apartment dwellers, and design enthusiasts alike.

Dedicated to enhancing living spaces, CHITA is more than just a furniture brand—it’s a vision of comfort, warmth, and attainable elegance. Rooted in CHITA’s belief that great design should be both beautiful and attainable, CHITA is your go-to partner for curating a space that radiates comfort, warmth, and personal style. CHITA invites you to transform your living space into a sanctuary where cherished memories are made, and everyday moments feel extraordinary.

