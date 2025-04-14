Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,973 in the last 365 days.

trivago N.V.'s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 29, 2025; Webcast Scheduled for April 30, 2025


 

trivago N.V.'s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 29, 2025; Webcast Scheduled for April 30, 2025


 

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – April 14, 2025 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter for the period ended March 31, 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 after market close. On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CEST / 8:15 AM EDT. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.


 

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a leading global hotel search and price comparison platform, reshaping the way travelers search for and compare accommodations. When travelers are searching for a hotel, we want the obvious choice to be trivago. We help them find the best place to stay and the best time to go. We enable them to book with confidence, saving valuable time and money. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we personalize and simplify the search experience for millions of travelers every month. trivago offers access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries.


 


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

trivago N.V.'s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Scheduled for April 29, 2025; Webcast Scheduled for April 30, 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more