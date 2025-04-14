5G Industrial IOT Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 22.9 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 37.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, "5G Industrial IOT Market Size and Forecast," The global 5G Industrial IoT Market is driven by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, rising demand for ultra-reliable low-latency communication, and real-time data analytics. However, high infrastructure costs, integration complexities with legacy systems, and cybersecurity threats restrain market growth.

Lewes, Delaware, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 5G Industrial IOT Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.24% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.24 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 22.9 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The 5G Industrial IoT Market is transforming industries by enabling real-time monitoring, automation, and predictive maintenance. As manufacturers adopt smart factory solutions, the demand for fast, low-latency networks is fueling the market globally.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : Comprehensive analysis of the global 5G Industrial IoT Market size, projected to grow significantly through 2031.

: Comprehensive analysis of the global 5G Industrial IoT Market size, projected to grow significantly through 2031. Technology Insights : Breakdown of enabling technologies such as edge computing, AI-based analytics, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication.

: Breakdown of enabling technologies such as edge computing, AI-based analytics, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. End-Use Industry Trends : In-depth study of key verticals including manufacturing, energy & utilities, logistics, and automotive.

: In-depth study of key verticals including manufacturing, energy & utilities, logistics, and automotive. Regional Dynamics : North America leads the market due to its advanced infrastructure and early 5G adoption.

: North America leads the market due to its advanced infrastructure and early 5G adoption. Competitive Landscape: Detailed profiles of key players, their market share, innovations, partnerships, and strategic developments.





Why This Report Matters?

This report offers critical insights for strategic decision-making by delivering data-driven forecasts, growth opportunities, and industry challenges. It enables businesses to align their digital transformation roadmaps with the evolution of 5G-enabled industrial IoT solutions.

Why You Should Read This Report:

Market Research Professionals looking for in-depth 5G IIoT insights

B2B Enterprises planning to invest in next-gen industrial automation

Industrialists and CTOs exploring edge computing and real-time operations

Telecom & IT Solution Providers developing 5G infrastructure

Investors & Analysts evaluating future growth trajectories in smart industries



For more information or to purchase the report, please contact us at: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=215444

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global 5G Industrial IOT Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Million) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, AT&T, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, and Verizon SEGMENTS COVERED By Component, By Organization Size, By Application, By End Users, and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global 5G Industrial IOT Market Overview

Market Driver

Surge in Demand for Smart Manufacturing & Industry 4.0: Real-time automation, robotics, and predictive maintenance are all being accelerated significantly as a result of the integration of 5G with smart factories. This transition is critical for organizations that are pursuing the objectives of Industry 4.0, which include dramatically improving operational efficiency and minimizing downtime. This is what is propelling the need for 5G-enabled Industrial Internet of Things across worldwide markets.

Rising Need for Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC): Sub-millisecond latency and excellent dependability are requirements for industrial applications such as autonomous robots, remote machines, and training supported by augmented reality and virtual reality. The characteristics of URLLC that 5G possesses allow for communication that is uninterrupted, secure, and in real time. This makes it an essential enabler for mission-critical industrial use cases and helps to foster its widespread market adoption.

Edge Computing & Real-Time Data Analytics Integration: In addition to enabling smooth edge computing, 5G also makes it possible to process data in real time at the source. On production floors, this reduces latency and increases the amount of intelligent decision-making that occurs here. Increasingly, industries are moving toward data-centric operations and digital twins, and as a result, 5G-powered Industrial Internet of Things becomes increasingly important for production environments that are scalable, agile, and responsive.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=215444

Market Restraint

High Initial Infrastructure & Deployment Costs: In order to update existing networks to 5G, install tiny cells, and integrate Industrial Internet of Things devices, a significant amount of capital expenditure is required. Despite the increased interest in digital transformation, this financial barrier presents a particularly difficult challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and manufacturers in developing nations. It slows down wider market penetration.

Integration Complexities with Legacy Systems: A significant number of industrial settings continue to make use of antiquated machinery and procedures. There is a lot of complexity, time commitment, and resource consumption involved in integrating 5G-enabled Internet of Things infrastructure into these existing systems. This compatibility issue causes deployment timeframes to expand and discourages businesses from adopting 5G technology immediately, which has an effect on the growth of the market in the short term.

Heightened Concerns Around Cybersecurity and Data Privacy: The potential dangers are increasing significantly due to the growth of connected devices and real-time data transmission. When it comes to making key processes vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches, industries are exercising extreme caution. One of the most significant obstacles to adoption is the absence of standardized security frameworks for 5G IIoT ecosystems, particularly in environments that are very sensitive.

Geographical Dominance

North America dominates the 5G Industrial IoT Market, propelled by swift 5G deployment, significant industrial automation integration, and substantial investments in smart manufacturing. The United States leads with its sophisticated telecommunications infrastructure and dynamic partnerships among technology corporations and industry stakeholders. Strategic governmental assistance and substantial R&D expenditure reinforce the region's preeminence, establishing it as a pivotal center for 5G-enabled industrial change.

Key Players

The “Global 5G Industrial IOT Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, AT&T, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, and Verizon.

5G Industrial IOT Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Component, Organization Size, Application, End Users and Geography.

5G Industrial IOT Market, by Component Hardware Solutions Services



5G Industrial IOT Market, by Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises





5G Industrial IOT Market, by Application



Predictive Maintenance Business Process Optimization Asset Tracking And Management Logistics And Supply Chain Management Real-Time Workforce Tracking And Management Automation Control And Management Emergency And Incident Management Business Communication





5G Industrial IOT Market, by End Users



Process Industries Discrete Industries





5G Industrial IOT Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Size By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), By Deployment Model (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Geography, And Forecast

Global IoT Middleware Market Size By Platform (Device Management, Application Management), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Agriculture, Automotive & Transportation), By Geography, And Forecast

Global IoT MVNO Market Size By Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscribers (Consumer, Enterprise), Enterprise (Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Agriculture), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Smart Infrastructure Market Size By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (IoT, AI, Cloud Computing, Big Data), By Application (Smart Grid, Smart Cities, Smart Transportation, Smart Buildings, Smart Water Management), By End-User (Government, Utilities, Transportation, Commercial, Residential), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 6 Iot In Manufacturing Companies optimizing production procedures

Visualize 5G Industrial IOT Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Threads | Instagram | Facebook SOURCE – Verified Market Research®

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.