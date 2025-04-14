Scality makes 2025 CRN® Storage 100 list

Recognition marks ongoing excellence in channel-driven innovation and cyber-resilient storage solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced that it has again been named to CRN®’s prestigious annual Storage 100 list , earning recognition among the top 50 Software-Defined Storage vendors by The Channel Company.

The honor reflects the company’s continued success delivering world-class storage software that meets the evolving needs of its 400-plus channel partners and their customers. In addition to driving enterprise sales with Scality’s flagship RING S3 object storage software , partners have expanded their revenue streams with ARTESCA , which offers a lower cost of entry for mid-sized businesses, empowering partners to increase sales volume and to service more clients.

Scality’s 100-percent partner-driven go-to-market strategy yielded a record-breaking 60 percent of sales generated by VARs in 2024 . With the recently unveiled ARTESCA pay-as-you-go Veeam® Backup-as-a-Service offering , Scality continues to offer a variety of price points and delivery models for partners looking to offer customers immutable, cyber-resilient object storage solutions with unlimited scale and no performance degradation.

“Our partners have the resources needed to optimize our best-in-class storage software. More than 1,000 Scality-certified specialists help create new revenue streams and grow existing ones,” said Eric LeBlanc, GM, ARTESCA and Channel Chief at Scality. “We empower our channel partners to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for scalable, secure and ransomware-protected storage solutions and help cement their status as trusted advisors.”

“We’re pleased to highlight the companies on the Storage 100 list for their commitment to working hand in hand with the channel to deliver transformational storage solutions,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “These technology vendors consistently prioritize meaningful storage innovation and evolving partner strategies that advance success for all parts of the channel ecosystem.”



About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, performance and cost. Designed for end-to-end cyber resilience, only Scality S3 object storage with CORE5 safeguards data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Its patented MultiScale Architecture enables limitless, independent scalability in all critical dimensions to meet the unpredictable demands of modern workloads. The world’s most discerning companies depend on Scality to accelerate high-performance AI initiatives, optimize cloud deployments and defend their data with confidence. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

