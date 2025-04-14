American Battery Technology Company Named "Recycling Technology Solution 2025" by CleanTech Breakthrough

Achievement highlights capabilities of company’s internally-developed, first-of-kind, commercial-scale battery recycling technologies for recovery of battery critical materials that meet stringent material quality specifications and standards

Reno, Nev., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, has been "Recycling Technology Solution of the Year" by CleanTech Breakthrough. This prestigious recognition highlights American Battery Technology Company’s (ABTC) internally-developed advancements in battery recycling technology and its contributions to creating a circular supply chain for critical battery materials.

The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is one of the industry’s most comprehensive evaluations of leading organizations, technologies, and solutions in clean technology. This year, the program received thousands of nominations from countries around the globe, underscoring the significance of ABTC’s achievements in this space.

At the heart of ABTC’s success is its innovative "de-manufacturing" recycling process, which challenges traditional high-impact methods like smelting and shredding. Instead, ABTC employs de-manufacturing process with selective hydrometallurgical processing. When fully implemented, this two-phase approach allows for:

A feedstock-agnostic system capable of processing various lithium-ion battery sizes and chemistries

High recovery rates of critical materials, including lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, and aluminum

Sustainable practices, such as reductions in waste, air pollution, and natural resource usage when compared to conventional methods

The ABTC strategic de-manufacturing recycling process combines targeted selective hydrometallurgical methods. This approach makes the system feedstock-agnostic, capable of processing various lithium-ion battery sizes, shapes, and chemistries. The first phase of this process produces recycled materials such as copper, aluminum, steel, lithium intermediate, and black mass, while the second phase will further refine these materials into battery-grade nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, manganese sulfate, and lithium hydroxide.

Strategic Milestones in ABTC’s Commercialization of its Battery Recycling Technology

ABTC has established itself as a driving force in sustainable battery innovation through several key initiatives:



Recycling Technology Innovation : In 2019, BASF, one of the largest cathode active materials manufacturers in North America, hosted a global competition in partnership with Greentown Labs and sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker to identify the most promising lithium-ion battery recycling technologies in the world. “The Circularity Challenge” was a six-month accelerator program designed to advance innovative solutions to disrupt the plastics, energy storage and recycling value chains to enable a circular economy. Among 100 applications from 20 different countries, ABTC was selected as sole winner of Battery Recycling Circularity Challenge for its novel lithium-ion battery recycling technologies.





: In 2019, BASF, one of the largest cathode active materials manufacturers in North America, hosted a global competition in partnership with Greentown Labs and sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker to identify the most promising lithium-ion battery recycling technologies in the world. “The Circularity Challenge” was a six-month accelerator program designed to advance innovative solutions to disrupt the plastics, energy storage and recycling value chains to enable a circular economy. Among 100 applications from 20 different countries, ABTC was selected as sole winner of Battery Recycling Circularity Challenge for its novel lithium-ion battery recycling technologies. Demonstrating a North American Circular Supply Chain through Industry Collaboration : In 2021, ABTC, along with BASF, was awarded a grant through the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC) representing Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors and supported through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), to demonstrate its integrated lithium-ion battery recycling system and production of battery cathode grade metal products. The program’s focus is to demonstrate that battery grade metals can be manufactured from recycled materials at lower cost, lower environmental impact, and with higher domestic U.S. sourced content than conventional virgin sourced metals.





: In 2021, ABTC, along with BASF, was awarded a grant through the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium (USABC) representing Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors and supported through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), to demonstrate its integrated lithium-ion battery recycling system and production of battery cathode grade metal products. The program’s focus is to demonstrate that battery grade metals can be manufactured from recycled materials at lower cost, lower environmental impact, and with higher domestic U.S. sourced content than conventional virgin sourced metals. Commercialization of Recycling Technology: With expanded in-house laboratories and a brick-and-mortar HQ established, ABTC commenced commercial operations of its recycling technologies in 2023. ABTC’s first commercial recycling facility features its internally-developed system to process lithium-ion batteries and produce intermediate materials like black mass, with plans to integrate further chemical extraction phases. The company plans to continue to enhance production quality and further scale operations of its facility, targeting even greater efficiencies and sustainable practices.

Recently, the company announced it has made significant advancements in its production processes, moving from a commissioning phase to 24/7 operations. Key milestones include the sourcing of recurring shipments of large-scale batteries from strategic automotive OEMs, the production and sale of commercial quantities of low-impurity intermediate black mass material, and the sale of numerous recycled byproducts. The production of intermediate black mass that demonstrates industry-defined low-impurity levels has resulted in favorable selling prices and will be a significant advantage as ABTC moves into processing its own intermediate black mass in its internal chemical extraction train to produce high-purity critical battery metals.

With these innovations, the company continues to position as a leader in producing high-quality black mass, paving the way for implementation and integration of the company’s second phase chemical extraction train of its recycling process.

First North American Battery Metals Supply Chain Established : In 2023, BASF, along with ABTC, announced the establishment of the first North American commercial circular supply chain partnership. The partnership works to close the loop for lithium-ion batteries in North America.





In 2023, BASF, along with ABTC, announced the establishment of the first North American commercial circular supply chain partnership. The partnership works to close the loop for lithium-ion batteries in North America. Continued NextGen Recycling Innovation : In 2024, ABTC announced the first commercial transaction for recycled product and launched a NextGen recycling project where ABTC and its partners are validating, testing, and deploying three new first-of-kind disruptive advanced separation and processing technologies to further enhance the economic competitiveness, reduce environmental impact, and re-integrate an even greater percentage of the constituent components to the domestic battery manufacturing market.





: In 2024, ABTC announced the first commercial transaction for recycled product and launched a NextGen recycling project where ABTC and its partners are validating, testing, and deploying three new first-of-kind disruptive advanced separation and processing technologies to further enhance the economic competitiveness, reduce environmental impact, and re-integrate an even greater percentage of the constituent components to the domestic battery manufacturing market. Planned Recycling Expansions: ABTC secured a $144 million grant in 2024 from the U.S. DOE to construct a second commercial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility. With an additional processing capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year, this second facility is designed to scale fivefold the company’s first recycling facility and will implement its internally-developed processes for the strategic de-manufacturing and targeted chemical extraction of battery grade products at competitive costs and with low environmental footprint.

ABTC’s innovative recycling technologies are positioned to address these market needs efficiently, reducing reliance on imported critical materials while supporting a more sustainable and circular supply chain. With continued enhancements at its facility, ABTC is poised to lead the charge in sustainable battery materials manufacturing for both domestic and global strategic customers.

CleanTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced the winners of their inaugural CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program.

