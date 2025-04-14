FEXSE Token Studio, a next-generation tokenization platform, enables asset owners to bring commodities, real estate, artwork and luxury goods onto the blockchain.

FEXSE launches next-gen tokenization platform for real-world assets



FEXSE, a next-generation real-world asset (RWA) platform, has launched FEXSE Token Studio, a tokenization-based platform designed to transform the way people invest. The platform enables the tokenization of artworks, real estate, investment funds, and luxury goods, converting them into blockchain-based digital assets.

“We aim to reshape the investment landscape in this rapidly growing market,” said Bünyamin Saraç, Marketing Director at FEXSE. “Through tokenization technology, FEXSE opens the door for investors of all income levels to access large-scale projects and high-value assets. With FEXSE Token Studio, even individual users can tokenize and manage their own assets,” he added.

Assets with high tangible value to reach a global investor base

Promising greater transparency and accessibility in the investment world, FEXSE enables the conversion of RWAs into blockchain-based tokens. The real-world assets market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4 trillion by 2030, highlighting the growing interest in tokenization technologies.

Through Token Studio, one of FEXSE’s core offerings, asset owners can tokenize their assets—such as property, artwork, and luxury goods—and offer them to a global network of participants. Built on a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model, FEXSE ensures that tokenized assets are governed by the community, in a fully decentralized manner.

“Property, artwork or luxury asset owners will be able to bring their assets onto the blockchain through FEXSE Token Studio,” he said. “In doing so, high-value assets from anywhere in the world will become accessible to the global investor community.”

“We democratize investment”

In the FEXSE Marketplace, tokenized versions of luxury goods and real estate projects across various countries are already listed. Tokenized commodities such as gold and silver are also set to be introduced soon. Investors in tokenized assets via the FEXSE Marketplace can generate regular returns, including income streams such as rental earnings. FEXSE leverages enterprise-grade security protocols and smart contract audits to ensure investor protection and transaction integrity.

“Our innovative technology allows investors to become stakeholders in high-value assets with modest capital and benefit from ongoing income,” said Saraç. “With our secure infrastructure and transparent processes, we are lowering entry barriers, simplifying cross-border asset access, and democratizing access to investment.”

The FEXSE whitepaper and further information about the project are available at fexse.com .





