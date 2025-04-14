Varonis at RSAC 2025: Automating Data Security for the AI Era

Join Varonis for a mainstage keynote, an expert session, and visit North Hall, booth #5658 to learn how to boost data security with automation

MIAMI, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, released its full event schedule as a Platinum Plus Sponsor of the RSA Conference 2025 taking place April 28 – May 1 in San Francisco.

Varonis' highlights include a mainstage keynote on fostering the next generation of leaders using proven principles from gaming, an expert session on modernizing DLP for today’s cloud, and a full roster of presentations, demos, and can’t-miss swag at booth #5658 in the North Hall.

Varonis Highlights at RSA Conference 2025:

Keynote Session – From Gamer to Leader: How to Build Resilient Cyber Teams. Varonis VP of Incident Response and Cloud Operations Matt Radolec will share how principles of gaming can be used to build resilient cyber teams and foster tomorrow’s security leaders.

Date: Wednesday, April 30, at 11:10 am PT

Location: Moscone West Stage

Expert Session – Modernizing DLP for Today’s Threat Landscape. Traditional DLP methods have a hard time keeping up with exponential data growth and evolving attacks that use AI. Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci will share how modernizing DLP can help security and IT teams cut through the noise, reduce workloads, and automate security.

Date: Tuesday, April 29, at 1:15 pm PT

Location: Moscone South, Location to Come

Visit Varonis. Stop by North Hall, booth #5658 during expo hours to learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to reduce risk to data in the age of AI. Hear how Varonis helps customers identify and mitigate threats across IaaS and SaaS, safeguard sensitive data, and boost compliance with privacy regulations with automation.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

