Unimot establishes a board of strategic advisors

WARSAW, Poland, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 14, Unimot, a multienergy capital group and a leader among independent importers of liquid and gaseous fuels in Poland with a strong international presence, officially inaugurated the establishment of the Board of Strategic Advisors. The Board consists of international experts: Mark Brzezinski, PhD, Prof. Jim Mazurkiewicz, Prof. Boguslaw Pacek, Prof. Karl Rose and Isaac Querub, and is led by Andreas Golombek, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Unimot. The establishment of the Board of Strategic Advisors strengthens the Unimot Group's competence in the face of the growing importance of geopolitics, global challenges in the energy sector, and dynamic economic changes. The initiator of the Board of Strategic Advisory is Adam Sikorski, PhD, President of the Management Board of Unimot.

Unimot has over 30 years of experience in the industry and operates internationally, with branches in Poland, China, Switzerland, and Ukraine; it also operates an LPG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, under a lease agreement. In response to the evolving global energy landscape and the growing significance of strategic expertise, the company has established its Board of Strategic Advisors, consisting of renowned experts with extensive professional experience in areas crucial for the energy sector – from strategic management, through energy security, raw material geopolitics, to advanced technologies and investments.

"We are aware that success in the dynamic and unpredictable energy market requires the ability to anticipate trends and manage risk boldly. This is especially important in the face of geopolitical and economic challenges that go far beyond national or regional interests. Considering the long-term interests of our shareholders and the future of the entire group, we have deliberately established the Board of Strategic Advisors. This is a group of world-class experts whose extensive connections and unique experience will allow us to continuously monitor the market situation and draw appropriate conclusions based on this, ultimately building a competitive advantage, ensuring stable and sustainable development, and responsibly managing risk in an era when geopolitics determines the future of the energy industry,” says Dr. Adam Sikorski, President of the Management Board of Unimot.

"Uncertainty is a constant in the energy sector, but success comes to those who are able to see opportunities where others only see threats. I would like to thank UNIMOT's Management Board for the invitation to join the Board – our role will be to provide knowledge and tools that will help the company not only adapt to changes but actively shape the future of the market," says Prof. Karl Rose, Member of the Board of Strategic Advisors.

The establishment of the Board of Strategic Advisors is another step in the consistent strengthening of the Unimot Group's position as an independent leader in the energy sector. All activities will be carried out in line with the current strategy of sustainable development, corporate responsibility, and care for the long-term interests of shareholders.

About Unimot:

Unimot is a multi-energy capital group and a leader among independent importers of liquid and gaseous fuels in Poland, listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The company specializes in the wholesale of diesel oil and the distribution of other liquid fuels. It ranks third in the fuel storage market and second in asphalt production in Poland, operating nine fuel terminals and two bitumen production plants. Furthermore, Unimot is developing its photovoltaic segment and invests in additional renewable energy sectors. The company also manages the AVIA fuel station network in Poland and Ukraine.

