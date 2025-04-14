DRYWORLD Partners with Salsa Futsal and Ronaldinho to Deliver the Future of Futsal

DRYWORLD to deliver Salsa Futsal Ronaldinho Brand Uniforms, Training Gear, and Fan Merchandise through an eCommerce storefront for athletes and fans

Partnership provides a pipeline of new sales opportunities for DRYWORLD through Salsa Futsal’s U.S. franchise expansion and dedicated Ronaldinho-branded eCommerce offerings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC: IBGR) (the ‘Company’), a leading sportswear and performance brand, today announced a strategic partnership with Salsa Futsal, a dynamic futsal club, to provide official Ronaldinho brand uniforms, training gear, and fan merchandise as part of their USA expansion. Salsa Futsal, known for its passionate commitment to developing technical skills, creativity, and community within the sport of futsal, will now benefit from DRYWORLD’s industry-leading eCommerce expertise and the global appeal of the Ronaldinho brand as they expand their program across the United States.

Salsa Futsal is dedicated to inspiring young athletes to improve their skills, develop a deep love for the game, and embrace the joy of movement. Their program encourages not only better athletes but also better individuals, focusing on teamwork, personal growth, and a vibrant community culture. The collaboration with DRYWORLD will support Salsa Futsal’s expansion, providing the franchise network with high-quality, performance-driven gear and an added connection to one of football’s most legendary players.

Ronaldinho's impact on the sport of futsal has been transformative. Known as one of the most skillful and creative footballers in history, he has inspired countless young players to embrace the smaller, faster-paced version of the game. Futsal, which emphasizes close ball control, quick decision-making, and intricate footwork, perfectly aligns with Ronaldinho's unique playing style. He has elevated the sport’s global recognition and popularity, especially in countries where futsal has deep roots. Ronaldinho’s advocacy for the sport has helped bridge the gap between futsal and mainstream football, making it a vital part of training for future football stars. His influence continues to inspire a new generation to master the art of futsal, shaping both the future of the game and the skills of future football legends.

“I love futsal. Growing up my first football steps were made at futsal and I am honored to have my name and brand associated with Salsa Futsal as they bring the beauty and excitement of futsal to young players in the USA,” stated Ronaldinho, football legend and brand ambassador. “Futsal is a powerful tool for developing a player’s technique, creativity, and passion for the game. Through this partnership with DRYWORLD, I am excited to see how the Ronaldinho brand will inspire future generations to play with joy, improve their skills, and love the game as much as I do.”

With DRYWORLD’s established reputation as an innovative sportswear provider and ability to scale products through eCommerce, this partnership brings significant benefits to both brands. Salsa Futsal will gain access to top-tier uniforms and gear that embody the essence of global football legend Ronaldinho, while DRYWORLD will leverage the expansion of Salsa Futsal to increase its brand presence and reach within the rapidly growing futsal community in the USA.

“Partnering with Salsa Futsal is an exciting opportunity for DRYWORLD to bring the Ronaldinho brand to a vibrant and passionate new community in the USA,” stated Co-CEO Brian McKenzie. “Salsa Futsal’s dedication to improving technical skills and building a community around futsal aligns perfectly with our values. This collaboration allows us to combine our eCommerce expertise with one of the most recognizable football brands in the world, giving Salsa Futsal athletes and fans access to premium products while also supporting the growth of futsal in North America.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with DRYWORLD and introduce Ronaldinho’s iconic brand to our players and fans,” said Marcelo Sarvas, Director Norco of Salsa Futsal. “Futsal is a sport that celebrates skill, creativity, and teamwork, and Ronaldinho is the perfect representation of those values. With this partnership, we’re not only giving our athletes world-class gear, but also reinforcing the connection between technical excellence and the joy of the game. This collaboration supports our vision to develop better players and better individuals across the USA as we expand our franchise.”

Salsa Futsal has announced new locations launching in Santa Clarita and Orange County. These regions, known for their vibrant youth sports communities and passion for soccer, will soon benefit from Salsa Futsal’s dynamic programming that emphasizes creativity, technical development, and devotion to the game. With the addition of the Ronaldinho brand and DRYWORLD’s high-performance gear, players in Santa Clarita and Orange County will have access to elite-level training and equipment designed to inspire the next generation of futsal talent.

The Ronaldinho brand Salsa Futsal uniforms, training gear, and fan merchandise will be available online here , as well as select retail locations associated with each franchisee.

If you are interested in a Salsa Futsal Franchise please contact director@salsafutsal.net for more information.

About Salsa Futsal

Salsa Futsal based out of Norco, CA at SilverLakes Sports park is a futsal club committed to inspiring players through technical skill development, creativity, and a deep love for the game. The club’s programs focus on building strong, confident athletes and fostering teamwork, while creating a vibrant, inclusive community for players of all ages. Salsa Futsal is expanding across the USA through franchising, bringing its unique approach to player development to new markets. Visit https://www.salsafutsal.net/

ABOUT DRYWORLD:

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

For more information:

Ashlee Vogenthaler

PCG Advisory

646-343-5805

ashlee@pcgadvisory.com

