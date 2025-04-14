Lofty Introduces Lofty Bloom to Help Real Estate Pros Dominate their Local Market

New offering integrates digital and direct marketing programs to deliver the zip code exclusivity real estate professionals need to stand out

PHOENIX, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning real estate technology innovator, Lofty today unveiled a new, fully automated lead generation offering, Lofty Bloom. Designed to drive both hyper-local brand awareness and inbound seller leads, Lofty Bloom combines the power of direct mail campaigns with digital retargeting ads and AI-driven follow up all from one integrated application. This advancement will enable real estate professionals to dominate key zip codes by offering guaranteed exclusivity and positioning agents as the “go-to” local neighborhood expert. To learn more about how Lofty’s innovations can help your agents and teams streamline daily business operations and drive business growth, visit lofty.com.

By combining direct mail and digital ad campaigns with AI-driven follow up, Lofty Bloom can provide the hyper-local marketing boost agents need to stand out. Each zip code comes with guaranteed exclusivity allowing teams to dominate their local area and help sellers get top dollar for their property. As with other Lofty applications, Lofty Bloom is easy-to-use and can be set up quickly to start generating leads.

Unlike other available offerings, Lofty Bloom fully automates marketing campaigns by combining four distinct channels including prospecting, retargeting, follow up, and nurturing. Campaigns are launched automatically, without any agent intervention, based on defined triggers and alerts, to establish a consistent marketing cadence. This includes AI-driven follow up and nurturing activities that run entirely on autopilot.

For example, with Lofty Bloom agents can automatically send out postcards to homeowners in a specified zip code notifying them of just sold and just listed homes in the area – without having to go into the system and execute the task. Postcards include a QR code that directs the recipient to the Home Valuation page on the agent's Lofty website and serve as an opt in to be contacted and receive marketing communications from the agent. Once the recipient fills out the QR code, Lofty will automatically launch Facebook re-targeting digital ads and leverage Lofty’s award-winning AI technology to follow up, qualify new leads, and schedule appointments.

“Lofty Bloom is the most dynamic, end-to-end digital farming tool, seamlessly combining postcards, digital marketing, AI-powered nurture, and follow-up for exclusive ZIP Code targeting. Designed to engage homeowners and sellers, it maximizes exposure and ensures agents stand out in their most targeted markets,” noted Dave Carter, Vice President at Lofty.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) provides an AI-powered platform that helps real estate professionals increase their productivity and accelerate business growth. Featuring award-winning technology, the Lofty platform is designed to optimize every step of the real estate journey, from search to settlement. By leveraging one unified hub, customers can automate marketing programs, streamline the sales process, and maximize collaboration between agents, empowering them to spend more time building relationships and their business. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty provides proven solutions for brokers, teams, and the enterprise. For more information, visit lofty.com.

