Actelis Networks Receives Follow-On Order from City of Eugene, Oregon for Traffic Management System Modernization

FREMONT, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received a follow-on order from the City of Eugene, Oregon to expand its traffic management system with additional networking equipment.

This order builds upon Eugene's previous deployment of Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions, which was initially announced in February 2023. The City of Eugene, Oregon's second largest city and home to the University of Oregon, is continuing to enhance its traffic infrastructure as part of its Transportation Management Plan, which aims to triple the current rate of transit by foot, bicycles, and public transport by the year 2035.

"We're pleased to continue to add value to the intelligent transportation in the City of Eugene, through our long-time partner Western Systems, as the city continues to modernize their traffic management capabilities," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "This follow-on order demonstrates the value our technology brings to municipalities striving to create safer, more efficient transportation systems while maximizing their infrastructure investments."

Eugene's traffic management modernization involves integrating Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper solutions with traffic controllers to manage traffic flow through various IoT devices, including cameras and radar detection sensors. Actelis' technology enables and extends connectivity to these devices while securely supplying the city's operations center with live data.

The new equipment is being delivered through Actelis' long-standing partner Western Systems, which works with city, state, and county agencies across the western United States to implement state-of-the-art traffic solutions. Actelis Networks, together with Western Systems, have been instrumental in helping Eugene, as well as many other cities, implement the devices necessary to efficiently control intersections, utilizing Actelis' solutions to deliver the necessary connectivity.

"This expanded deployment in Eugene highlights the growing adoption of our technology by forward-thinking municipalities," added Barlev. "Our ability to provide immediate fiber-grade connectivity over existing infrastructure, combined with a clear path to full fiber implementation, offers cities a practical and cost-effective approach to traffic modernization."

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its “Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

