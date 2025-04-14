Regional Health Properties Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Results

ATLANTA, GA, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (the “Company”, “Regional”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (OTCQB: RHEP) (OTCQB: RHEPB) (OTCQB: RHEPA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Reported revenue of $5.6 million in the quarter

Generated income from operations of $540k in the quarter

Generated EBITDA of $714K and $1.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the quarter

in the quarter Collected 92% of contractual rent during Q4 2024

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Entered into a management contract with CJM Advisors to manage our Sylva, NC facility

Our Meadowood facility continued its operational improvement, resulting in the highest occupancy since taking back the facility in 2022

Obtained a $500k line of credit from Exchange Bank, Regional’s current lender in Alabama



FULL YEAR 20024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Reported revenue of $18.3 million

Reported income from operations of $161k

Generated EBITDA of $1.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million



MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

Brent Morrison, Regional’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, commented, “The fourth quarter capped off a transformative year for Regional Health Properties. In 2024, we focused on strengthening our operational foundation and positioning the Company for sustained growth. A key milestone was our announced merger with SunLink Health Systems, which we believe will unlock long-term strategic and operational synergies. We anticipate the merger will close in early Q3 2025.”

Mr. Morrison continued, “Subsequent to year-end, we entered into a second management contract with CJM Advisors (“CJM”) to manage our Glenville, GA facility. We are pleased with the results from Chris Murphy and his team at CJM and look forward to growing the relationship in 2025.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported total revenue of $5.6 million, a GAAP net loss of $569k, EBITDA2 of $714k and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $49.7 million, net of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted-average annual interest rate of 5.1% and a weighted-average maturity of approximately 16 years. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.9 million. The Company has successfully negotiated with a former operator to collect the remaining unpaid rent.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company transitioned the operations of three facilities from leases back to the company. The intention is to have CJM Advisor manage the facilities.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc., a Georgia corporation, is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care. For more information, visit www.regionalhealthproperties.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “likely,” “will,” “seeks,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, revenue, capital structure, the impact of the exchange offer and economic developments.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, among others: our dependence on the operating success of our operators; the amount of, and our ability to service, our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; the availability and cost of capital; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings or through the sale of assets; increases in market interest rates and inflation; our ability to meet the continued listing requirements of the NYSE American LLC and to maintain the listing of our securities thereon; the effect of increasing healthcare regulation and enforcement on our operators and the dependence of our operators on reimbursement from governmental and other third-party payors; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our operators; the impact on us of litigation relating to our prior operation of our healthcare properties; the effect of our operators declaring bankruptcy, becoming insolvent or failing to pay rent as due; the ability of any of our operators in bankruptcy to reject unexpired lease obligations and to impede our ability to collect unpaid rent or interest during the pendency of a bankruptcy proceeding and retain security deposits for the debtor’s obligations; our ability to find replacement operators and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; epidemics or pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and the related impact on our tenants, operators and healthcare facilities; and other factors discussed from time to time in our news releases, public statements and documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These forward-looking statements and such risks, uncertainties and other factors speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except to the extent otherwise required by applicable law.

Company Contact

Brent Morrison, CFA

Chief Executive Officer & President

Regional Health Properties, Inc.

Tel (678) 368-4402

Brent.morrison@regionalhealthproperties.com





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. BALANCE SHEET (in thousands) 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 ASSETS Property and equipment, net $ 33,489 $ 34,744 Assets held for sale, net 10,334 10,593 Cash 582 953 Restricted cash 2,890 3,231 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $141 and $2,040 3,362 1,403 Prepaid expenses and other 633 613 Notes receivable 369 1,044 Intangible assets - bed licenses 2,471 2,471 Intangible assets - lease rights, net 69 87 Right-of-use operating lease assets 2,154 2,556 Goodwill 1,585 1,585 Straight-line rent receivable 2,527 2,901 Total assets $ 60,465 $ 62,181 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Senior debt, net $ 34,287 $ 35,885 Debt related to assets held for sale, net 8,234 7,970 Bonds, net 5,851 5,991 Other debt, net 1,349 889 Accounts payable 3,695 2,493 Accrued expenses 5,414 4,060 Operating lease obligation 2,472 2,917 Other liabilities 2,082 1,791 Total liabilities 63,384 61,996 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value; 55,000 shares authorized; 1,890 and 1,850 shares issued and 1,879 and 1,839 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 63,173 63,059 Preferred stock, no par value; 5,000 shares authorized (including amounts authorized for Series A and Series B); shares issued and outstanding designated as follows: Preferred stock, Series A, no par value; 559 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, with a redemption amount $426 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 426 426 Preferred stock, Series B, no par value; 2,812 shares authorized; 2,252 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, with a redemption amount $18,602 at Deceember 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 18,602 18,602 Accumulated deficit (85,120 ) -81902 Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (2,919 ) 185 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 60,465 $ 62,181





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Patient care revenues $ 3,855 $ 2,258 Rental revenues 1,748 1,899 Management fees — 263 Other revenues 57 103 Total revenues 5,660 4,523 Expenses: Patient care expense 2,980 1,535 Facility rent expense 149 149 Cost of management fees — 153 Depreciation and amortization 563 517 General and administrative expense 1,323 1,127 Credit loss expense 105 881 Total expenses 5,120 4,362 Income (loss) from operations 540 161 Other (income) expense: Interest expense, net 689 685 Other expense, net 420 (287 ) Total other expense, net 1,109 398 Net loss (569 ) (237 ) Preferred stock dividends - gain on extinguishment — — Net (loss) profit attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders $ (569 ) $ (237 ) Net (loss) profit per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.: Basic $ (0.31 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 1,858 1,877 Diluted 1,858 1,877





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Patient care revenues $ 11,273 $ 8,835 Rental revenues 7,005 7,069 Management fees — 1,050 Other revenues 57 210 Total revenues 18,335 17,164 Expenses: Patient care expense 9,442 7,979 Facility rent expense 594 594 Cost of management fees — 595 Depreciation and amortization 2,062 2,255 General and administrative expense 5,408 5,412 Credit loss expense 668 1,150 Total expenses 18,174 17,985 Income (loss) from operations 161 (821 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense, net 2,710 2,751 Other expense, net 669 316 Total other expense, net 3,379 3,067 Net loss (3,218 ) (3,888 ) Preferred stock dividends - gain on extinguishment — 43,395 Net (loss) profit attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc. common stockholders $ (3,218 ) $ 39,507 Net (loss) profit per share of common stock attributable to Regional Health Properties, Inc.: Basic $ (1.73 ) $ 21.05 Diluted $ (1.73 ) $ 21.05 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 1,858 1,877 Diluted 1,858 1,877





REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. DEBT SUMMARY (in thousands) December 31, 2024 Maturity Interest Rate Principal % of Principal Deferred financing costs Unamortized discount on bonds Net Carrying Value Total Fixed Rate Debt 4/26/2039 4.33 % 43,193 85.2 % (702 ) (107 ) 42,384 Total Floating Rate Debt 10/3/2036 9.67 % 7,521 14.8 % (184 ) - 7,337 Total $ 50,714 100.0 % $ (886 ) $ (107 ) $ 49,721



Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about EBITDA adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

REGIONAL HEALTH PROPERTIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) (Amounts in 000’s) Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 2024 Net loss $ (962 ) $ (706 ) $ (982 ) $ (568 ) $ (3,218 ) Depreciation and amortization 511 514 474 563 2,062 Interest expense, net 674 669 677 690 2,710 Amortization of employee stock compensation 42 — 19 53 114 Provision for income tax (18 ) 24 — (24 ) (18 ) EBITDA 247 501 188 714 1,650 Credit loss expense 28 36 499 105 668 Other expense (income), net — — 5 (5 ) Gain (loss) from write-off of liabilities and other credit balances from discontinued operations 12 165 3 2 182 Expenses related to preferred stock recapitalization — — — — — Other one-time costs 60 80 179 268 587 Project costs 40 25 20 4 89 Tail insurance on legacy facilities 72 79 55 112 318 One-time income adjustment - quality incentive program (1) — (147 ) 49 98 — Adjusted EBITDA from operations $ 459 $ 739 $ 998 $ 1,298 $ 3,494

(1) Amounts represent adjustments needed for historical and estimated future amounts along with reconciling for timing differences.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important additional information.

2 EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important additional information.

3 EBITDAR is a non-GAAP financial measure.

