Greg Harper Appointed New CEO of CapturePoint LLC

Experienced energy executive to lead prominent carbon management company into next phases of growth in the rapidly expanding CCUS industry

ALLEN, Texas, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapturePoint LLC and affiliate CapturePoint Solutions LLC (together “CapturePoint”) announced its Board of Directors has appointed Greg Harper as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harper has been a leader in the U.S. energy sector for over 35 years, most recently serving as co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Evergreen Midstream LLC, an asset acquisition and development firm focused on traditional and renewable resources.

Mr. Harper’s extensive energy management experience includes previous roles as President and CEO of Blue Mountain Midstream LLC, a subsidiary of Riviera Resources, and executive leadership roles at Enbridge, Southwest Energy, CenterPoint Energy, Spectra Energy Partners, and Duke Energy. “Greg is a dynamic, purposeful leader who has driven commercial, operational, and developmental success across every aspect of America’s natural gas and energy transportation sectors,” said Brian Falik, Global Chief Investment Officer of Mercuria Energy, one of CapturePoint’s largest shareholders. “CapturePoint is poised to lead the rapidly growing U.S. Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) industry which will play a large role in America’s future energy resilience and adaptation. Mr. Harper’s demonstrated skills are well-matched to the ambitious growth plans of CapturePoint shareholders.”

Mr. Harper replaces the former CEO and founder, Tracy Evans, who recently retired from CapturePoint. “The board would like to thank Mr. Evans for his passion and dedication for bringing CapturePoint to this pivotal point in commercializing large scale CCUS opportunities,” continued Mr. Falik.



CapturePoint is one of the leading private carbon management companies in North America, currently injecting over 1 million tons of CO2 annually into Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO2-EOR) projects and operating over 230 miles of dedicated CO2 pipelines, anchored by production in Oklahoma and Texas. CapturePoint is also pursuing deep underground carbon storage sites nationally, highlighted by industry-leading projects in Louisiana and Colorado, and has contracts and commitments to sequester up to 8 million tons of CO2 annually by 2030.

CapturePoint’s Central Louisiana Regional Carbon Storage Hub (CENLA Hub) development, now in permit review, has the potential to be one of the largest onshore underground carbon storage sites in the United States. The CENLA Hub already has CO2 storage commitments that could exceed 4 million tons of CO2 sequestered annually and anticipates constructing a regional system of up to 250 miles of dedicated CO2 pipelines in Louisiana and Texas.

CapturePoint’s proposed CO2 Storage Hub in Colorado will leverage an existing 200-mile CO2 pipeline and Class II injection site to serve as the foundation for building out a larger regional CO2 transport and storage network. The Colorado CO2 Storage Hub intends to utilize both Class VI deep underground storage and CO2-EOR injection methods. The first phase of the development will focus on extending the existing pipeline by 100 miles, enabling the capture of an additional 1.25 million tons of CO2 annually and significantly enhancing the region’s capacity to mitigate carbon emissions.

“I am honored to lead the talented team at CapturePoint,” noted Mr. Harper. "Domestic carbon management solutions are critical to securing our nation's energy resilience and reinforcing U.S. leadership in manufacturing and industrial exports while adapting to the changing needs of the climate. With a strong operating foundation and a portfolio of groundbreaking projects, CapturePoint is well-positioned to drive lasting energy leadership and success.”

CapturePoint LLC and CapturePoint Solutions LLC, together “CapturePoint,” are privately held companies based in Allen, Texas. They provide a full range of leading-edge carbon management services, operate Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO2-EOR) production, facilitate advancement of traditional energy resources as well as pioneering clean energy and manufacturing projects, and are developing regional U.S. deep underground carbon storage hubs. CapturePoint funders include an affiliate of Mercuria Energy (Mercuria) as well as other institutional investors. For more information, visit the CapturePoint website at www.capturepointllc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. In addition to all risks and uncertainties previously stated, CapturePoint has also been, or may in the future be, impacted by new or heightened risks related to the energy market; federal, state and local regulation; as well as other factors; and we cannot predict the length and ultimate impact of those risks. CapturePoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events, nor to update the status of permits, governmental approvals or other external factors that may affect potential future operations.

Media Contact:

Forrest Hudson

Chief Land & Legal Officer

1-281-668-8478 (office/direct)

1-601-283-9888 (cell)

fhudson@capturepointllc.com B2B / Carbon Management Services:

Breck Bash

Chief Commercialization Officer

1-832-300-8225 (office)

1-713-503-7091 (cell)

Breck.Bash@capturepointllc.com

