Amerant Bank Continues South Florida Expansion with the Opening of New Palm Beach County Regional Office and West Palm Beach Banking Center

The new banking center is located in the CityPlace Tower, in the heart of West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice headquartered in South Florida, proudly announces the opening of its West Palm Beach Banking Center and Regional Headquarters Office. This strategic expansion reinforces Amerant’s commitment to providing financial services in key Florida markets while strengthening its market presence in Palm Beach County.

Situated at 525 Okeechobee Boulevard in CityPlace, the new West Palm Beach banking center and regional headquarters office will offer banking solutions for individuals, businesses, and commercial clients.

This expansion is a testament to Amerant Bank’s continued growth in South Florida and its dedication to serving the evolving needs of the West Palm Beach community. The CityPlace area is comprised of 600,000 square feet of retail businesses, restaurants, theaters, and hundreds of private residences - near some of the nation’s highest-valued residential real estate market.

“We are delighted to be expanding our footprint to West Palm Beach, one of the Florida’s most desirable markets,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman & CEO of Amerant Bank. “Our new location in West Palm Beach represents an incredible opportunity for us to create meaningful connections, provide outstanding service, become very involved in the local community, and to invest in the local economy. We are excited about the opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way in West Palm Beach as another key step in our strategic expansion plan.”

The new banking center will feature Amerant Bank’s state-of-the-art design, along with private client services through experienced financial advisors ready to assist customers with their varied needs. Amerant Bank’s commitment to relationship-based financial solutions remains a cornerstone of its operations, ensuring customers receive tailored services and solutions to support their long-term goals.

In addition to the new banking center, the new West Palm Beach regional headquarters office will serve as a hub for Amerant’s continued expansion efforts throughout the county. The Bank intends to continue adding more commercial and private bankers at this location in the coming months.





About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across the three counties in South Florida and greater Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

