Introducing Illumio Insights: AI Cloud Detection and Response

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio , the breach containment company, today announced the launch of Illumio Insights, the industry’s first cloud detection and response (CDR) solution powered entirely by an AI security graph. A key part of Illumio’s breach containment platform, Insights can observe and protect every workload and resource, spanning hybrid and multi-cloud environments. It provides AI-powered observability into the organization’s traffic, flows, and connections, surfacing risk throughout the connected landscape.

Illumio Insights helps SOC analysts, incident responders, and threat hunters uncover hidden risks by observing all flows and connections and discovering risky, malicious, and anomalous activity. Insights visualizes dangerous traffic and behavior and prioritizes lateral movement risks across environments, enabling rapid detection and response. Threats can be dynamically quarantined, with impacted workloads completely isolated, reducing the blast radius and significantly boosting resilience.

Key benefits of Illumio Insights include:

Rapid Cloud-Scale Deployment: Push-button, agentless deployment delivers AI security graph-powered insights across millions of workloads in minutes.

Push-button, agentless deployment delivers AI security graph-powered insights across millions of workloads in minutes. Unmatched Threat Detection with AI Observability : Significantly reduces the mean time to detect (MTTD) by uncovering unseen threats and attack paths.

Significantly reduces the mean time to detect (MTTD) by uncovering unseen threats and attack paths. One-Click Attack Containment: Immediately neutralizes potential risks and reduces the mean time to respond (MTTR) with one-click containment.



“When an organization is under attack, understanding the connectivity graph is crucial. Bringing together the Illumio security graph with the AI-driven Illumio Insights analytics pipeline allows organizations, for the first time, to understand how threats and risks are moving through their environment. This is the power of an AI security graph,” says Andrew Rubin, CEO and Founder of Illumio. “Illumio Insights is vital for protecting the environment as it offers unparalleled observability to understand threat and malicious activity in the cloud. Illumio Insights connects the dots and finds every needle in every haystack. When integrated with Illumio Segmentation, breaches are contained and cyber disasters avoided.”

Illumio’s AI security graph enables Insights to ingest network flow and resource data at cloud scale, automatically classify traffic and resources, and immediately find the risk. The graph helps security teams to form a complete picture of attacker movement across the entire environment and drives faster, more informed response decisions.

"As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, it's no longer about having more technology — it's about having smarter, more adaptive solutions. The need for intelligent systems has never been greater, and AI is at the heart of this transformation,” said Frank Dickson, group vice president, Security and Trust at IDC. “AI-powered security graphs are a game-changer, enabling businesses to proactively identify, assess, and mitigate risks in near real-time. These sophisticated tools streamline security efforts and enhance decision-making by learning from patterns and behaviors, offering a level of insight and protection that traditional offerings simply can't match."

According to Thomas Vavra, manager, Network & Security Operations, Mondi Group, “Illumio Insights will give us real-time visibility and control over our risky ports, significantly reducing our risk exposure and improving compliance with industry standards. This will enable us to quickly identify vulnerabilities and address them before they become threats.”

Illumio Insights and Illumio Segmentation are integral components of the Illumio Platform, the first cybersecurity platform focused on breach containment. Illumio Insights helps organizations quickly identify and detect threats, while Illumio Segmentation contains breaches, protects critical assets, and enables instant response. Together, these solutions help identify and mitigate risks, contain attacks, and enhance overall cyber resilience.

To see a demo of Illumio Insights and to learn more about Illumio’s breach containment offerings, stop by the Illumio booth (North Hall #5670) at RSAC in San Francisco April 28-May 1.

Organizations interested in being the first to experience Illumio Insights can sign up now for a private preview or visit Illumio Insights to learn more.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.

Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

Contact : comms-team@illumio.com

