TransPerfect Acquires MPC and The Mill Studios

Company Welcomes Staff from Former Technicolor Group Divisions

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has acquired two France-based Technicolor Group studios: MPC and The Mill. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

MPC Paris is a post-production and visual effects studio for the film and episodic industry whose recent work includes Oscar-winning films Anatomy of a Fall and Emilia Pérez. The Mill Paris is a full-service creative content studio for the advertising and brand experience industries.

Both MPC and The Mill brands will continue to be used and will become divisions of TransPerfect Media. MPC is led by studio head Beatrice Bauwens, and The Mill is headed by Managing Director Fabien Godenèche, both of whom will continue in their leadership roles and join the senior management team of TransPerfect Media.

Godenèche commented, “TransPerfect’s extensive global resources and commitment to the entertainment industry make this an exciting day for MPC and The Mill. We look forward to continuing our long tradition of creative excellence for our customers.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “MPC and The Mill have produced an impressive array of award-winning work. We welcome team members of both studios to TransPerfect—and look forward to fostering continuity with clients and staff alike.”

Like the recently acquired Technicolor Games division, MPC and The Mill join TransPerfect as ex-Technicolor Group companies that are now part of the TransPerfect Global Group.

TransPerfect was represented in the transaction by Coblence avocats.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 19 countries. TransPerfect Media’s hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/media.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com

