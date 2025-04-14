VacayStore Set to Unveil New Travel Solutions at Premier Trade Event

VacayStore

VacayStore, a trailblazing App offering member-based travel savings, is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show,

VacayStore is proud to be part of #AAHOACON25, where the heart of the hospitality industry beats strongest,” — JC Orihuela

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VacayStore , a trailblazing App offering member-based travel savings, is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show, taking place April 15–17, 2025, in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana.With over 6,000 attendees, 500 exhibitors, and more than 35 hours of immersive education, the event—hailed as the largest trade show in the hospitality industry—provides the perfect stage for VacayStore to showcase its revolutionary travel platform designed to make vacations more affordable, accessible, and rewarding for travelers everywhere."VacayStore is proud to be part of #AAHOACON25, where the heart of the hospitality industry beats strongest," said JC Orihuela, company spokesperson. "We're here to connect with hoteliers, industry leaders, and innovators who are ready to discover how VacayStore can help their guests, customers, and teams travel smarter and save more."At the show, VacayStore will unveil a powerful concierge model App that grants users exclusive access to discounts on hotels, stays, rental cars, activities, and more. Users enjoy substantial savings, priority booking options, and access to special limited-time offers that make dream vacations more attainable through one seamless concierge App.More than just cost savings, VacayStore delivers value through a revolutionary App that offers seamless user experience, unmatched convenience, and curated travel perks that turn ordinary trips into extraordinary getaways. Signing up is as simple as a few clicks, and members can begin saving immediately with no hidden fees or complicated terms.About AAHOACON25:The AAHOA Convention & Trade Show is the premier gathering of hotel owners and industry professionals across the U.S., representing the voice of over 60% of the nation's hotel properties. This high-energy event in New Orleans promises a potent mix of networking, learning, and celebration—redefining the future of hospitality. Attendees can expect to gain valuable industry insights, forge new partnerships, and discover innovative solutions, including VacayStore's revolutionary travel platform.About VacayStore: VacayStore is a forward-thinking concierge platform committed to helping users explore more for less in real time. VacayStore delivers unbeatable deals on travel essentials through exclusive partnerships and industry insight while enhancing the entire vacation planning experience. Our platform's unique features, such as priority booking options and access to special limited-time offers, ensure that whether you're planning a weekend escape or a global adventure, VacayStore turns big dreams into real savings.

