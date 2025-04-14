Elutia Confirms No Material Impact from Global Tariffs

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today confirmed that the ongoing global tariff environment has had no material impact on its commercial or operational performance.

Elutia sources, manufactures, and distributes 100% of its products within the United States, primarily from its Roswell, Georgia production facility and U.S.-based suppliers. These products include EluPro™, CanGaroo®, SimpliDerm®, and its full Cardiovascular portfolio. Furthermore, all Elutia product sales occur within the United States.

“We are proud to be a U.S.-based company with all operations and sales occurring domestically,” said Dr. Randy Mills, CEO of Elutia. “Thanks to our vertically integrated manufacturing and U.S.-focused commercial strategy, we remain insulated from the uncertainties surrounding the current tariff landscape and continue to reliably produce and deliver our advanced medical products so patients can thrive without compromise.”

Elutia’s Roswell facility is FDA-registered as a medical device manufacturing establishment and has not experienced any delays, cost increases, or supplier issues related to the tariffs. The Company believes it is well-positioned to continue serving the U.S. market without impacts to its pricing or margins.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “promise” or similar references to future periods. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, any statements we make regarding any future impacts on Elutia’s performance of current or new and/or increased global tariffs, and any resulting future difficulties, delays or cost increases in securing necessary suppliers or materials for Elutia’s products. These forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such beliefs and assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: the risk that clinical research data may not match preclinical study data; our ability to successfully commercialize, market and sell our EluPro product; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to achieve or sustain profitability; the risk of product liability claims and our ability to obtain or maintain adequate product liability insurance; our ability to defend against the various lawsuits and claims related to our recalled FiberCel and other viable bone matrix products and avoid a material adverse financial consequence from those lawsuits and claims; our ability to prevail in lawsuits and claims seeking indemnity, contribution and insurance coverage for FiberCel and other viable bone matrix product liabilities; the continued and future acceptance of our products by the medical community; our ability to enhance our products, expand our product indications and develop, acquire and commercialize additional product offerings; our dependence on our commercial partners and independent sales agents to generate a substantial portion of our net sales; our dependence on a limited number of third-party suppliers and manufacturers, which, in certain cases are exclusive suppliers for products essential to our business; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the sale of our Orthobiologics business; physician awareness of the distinctive characteristics, benefits, safety, clinical efficacy and cost-effectiveness of our products; our ability to compete against other companies, most of which have longer operating histories, more established products and/or greater resources than we do; pricing pressure as a result of cost-containment efforts of our customers, purchasing groups, third-party payors and governmental organizations could adversely affect our sales and profitability; our ability to obtain regulatory approval or other marketing authorizations by the FDA and comparable foreign authorities for our products and product candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain and adequately protect our intellectual property rights; and other important factors which can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of Elutia’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Elutia’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Elutia’s other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of Elutia’s website at https://investors.elutia.com. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made by Elutia in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, Elutia expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investors:

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

matt.steinberg@finnpartners.com

