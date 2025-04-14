Submit Release
Enviri Corporation Announces Timing of First Quarter 2025 Results and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings results on Thursday, May 1, 2025 prior to NYSE market open. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.enviri.com. The live call also can be accessed using the below dial-in details. Please ask to join the Enviri Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (844) 539-1331

Dial-in (International): (412) 652-1264

About Enviri
Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

Investor Contact
David Martin
+1.267.946.1407
dmartin@enviri.com 		Media Contact
Karen Tognarelli
+1.717.480.6145
ktognarelli@enviri.com

