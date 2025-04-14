Unisize, a sizing recommendation software for fashion apparel e-commerce, releases a new demo of “FaceChange” AI Function

FaceChange AI function enables online shoppers to virtually try on clothes by changing the facial features of models and matching them with their own, including skin colour, facial contours and hairstyles

LONDON, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makip London., Ltd. has updated its sizing recommendation software - Unisize - and released a new feature that allows online shoppers to replace the facial features of the online model with their own face, including hairstyle, facial features, skin colour, etc.

The new “ FaceChange ” (patent pending) AI fashion software allows users to virtually try on clothes at home and check how the latest fashion items will fit them. This new AI fashion service will provide users with a more realistic virtual try-on experience.

Users securely upload an image of their face and FaceChange then replaces the online model’s face with their own - allowing them to see how they would look wearing the item.

The satisfaction rate of online shoppers who have used the new FaceChange functions increased by 112%*.

*Satisfaction of users who utilise the new synthesis compared to traditional synthesis methods.

You can demo the FaceChange software feature using your own face on the FaceChange Demo .

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77c6de42-56d8-4ace-a96d-4b514ba84746

Shingo Tsukamoto, CEO and President of Makip Co. Ltd, said, “With our FaceChange AI fashion technology, online shoppers can ‘virtually try on’ the clothing items of their choice, gaining instant visual feedback. Now shoppers are not only confident that they are purchasing the right size but are also confident that they will look great. Our Japanese clients using FaceChange have increased sales by four times* using FaceChange and now we want to bring similar success to our UK clients.”

This release is the latest development of the highly accurate online sizing technology, Unisize, which is quickly becoming established in the UK retail e-commerce market. The FaceChange AI fashion technology has been successfully used in Japan since 2023 and is proven to increase conversion rates by over four times*.

*Comparison of purchase rates between users who used FaceChange and those who did not use FaceChange.

Feedback from users who have used FaceChange

“Until now, when shopping online, there have been times when the item arriving was different from what I imagined, or didn’t fit me. By using this service, I can see clearly what the item will look like using my face, so shopping has become easier.”

“It is easy to use and it is easy to imagine how I will look wearing the product.”

“When I tried it using my face, I found that some items that looked good on me and some did not, which was helpful.”

"I was able to check how the item looked using my face, which helped me choose the colour."

2,572 users took part in the survey of FaceChange, which was carried out from 27 September 2024 to 13 March 2025.

Tsukamoto concluded, “This marks a significant step forward to making shopping for clothes online in the UK as satisfying as shopping in a physical store. As our FaceC hange AI fashion technology advances, Unisize will be able to accurately adjust both the body shape and features to the specific sizes of the online shopper, creating an even more accurate online shopping experience. These advances will increase sales and reduce clothing returns - a win-win situation for consumers and retailers.”

Founded in 2015, Tokyo-based Makip supports over 300 online retail/eCommerce sites and popular fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Lacoste with its innovative online sizing technology.

FaceChange is a service that combines images of models and staff wearing the product on an eCommerce website with a photo of the user's face, allowing users to check how the product will look before purchasing. It was released in Japan in November 2024 and is already in use by several major apparel E-commerce services. (Patent pending)

FaceChange solves the problem of users being unsure whether they will look good wearing the clothing item.

