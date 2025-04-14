SEC Approves Green Impact Exchange’s Form 1 Application 

First sustainability-focused US stock exchange targets 2026 launch

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Impact Exchange (GIX) announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved its Form 1 application, clearing the way for the first stock market in the US dedicated to the emerging $35 trillion sustainability economy.

"Today’s approval order is an important step forward for sustainability-minded investors and companies," said GIX CEO and co-founder Dan Labovitz. "We are grateful to the SEC Commissioners and staff for their thoughtful engagement throughout the application process, and their support for market-driven innovations that will improve capital formation. We look forward to launching the Green Impact Exchange."

As a registered securities exchange, GIX will be a listings and trading venue that is strategically focused on sustainability, serving public companies and investors as they preserve and create value, manage climate-driven risks, and meet the growing global demand to develop and deploy sustainable solutions. GIX’s trading platform will be powered by state-of-the-art technology from exchange operator MEMX, and will offer non-tiered, competitive liquidity and quoting programs for members and market makers. GIX will also be part of the National Market System (NMS), ensuring best execution for all trades directed or routed to GIX.

"Climate risk is business risk. It’s that simple. U.S. investors and companies are continuing to pursue sustainability because it makes financial and competitive sense," said GIX President and co-founder Charles Dolan. "Public markets like GIX have a pivotal role to play in connecting sustainable investors with companies that understand that."

GIX expects to begin trading in early 2026.

About The Green Impact Exchange:

The Green Impact Exchange (GIX) will be the first national securities exchange in the US dedicated to the emerging $35+ trillion sustainability economy. GIX will be a dual listing and trading venue for US registered securities, and will seek to improve capital formation and the quality of disclosures around sustainability. GIX was founded by a team of financial services professionals with decades of deep experience in global exchanges, market & trade operations, corporate governance, and sustainability.

To learn more, please visit our website at https://www.tradegix.com/ or reach out to us at info@tradegix.com. Tomorrow's Blue Chips will be green!

Contact

Deborah Kostroun

Zito Partners

+1 201-403-8185

deborah@zitopartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.