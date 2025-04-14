American Tungsten Corp. Announces New CEO, Ali Haji

Vancouver, BC, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Tungsten Corp. (CSE:TUNG) (OTCQB:DEMRF) (FSE:RK9) (“American Tungsten” or the “Company”) today announces that Ali Haji has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Murray Nye will assume the role of President, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance, advisory support, and leadership to the technical team as the Company continues to accelerate its long-term vision and advancing its flagship tungsten project, the IMA Mine.

Mr. Haji brings over 20 years of metals and mining, investment management, publicly-listed capital markets experience, wherein he has served a variety of senior leadership roles. Mr. Haji serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) where he has led the company in advancing a portfolio of lithium assets, raising capital, and executing on a variety of transformative M&A initiatives. Mr. Haji is a sitting board member of a number of listed entities as well as an advisor to various public and private mining companies. Mr. Haji also held a variety of senior roles at Invesco Ltd.

“The team at American Tungsten under Murray’s leadership has done a tremendous job of securing and seeing the potential of the IMA mine, a past producer of the increasingly critical metal that is Tungsten. I am honored to join the company and to lead American Tungsten alongside Murray. Together, we are committed to unlocking value at IMA and advancing the Company’s vision of positioning American Tungsten to bring domestic tungsten production online,” said Ali Haji.

“It’s been a privilege to lead American Tungsten through this period of exciting change, and I look forward to continue working with our operations and technical team” said Murray Nye, President of American Tungsten. “I’m confident in Ali’s leadership and track record, and I’m excited to be working alongside him as we continue to execute on our Company’s important mission of bringing tungsten production back onto North American soil.”

ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.

American Tungsten Corp. (previously Demesne Resources Inc.) is a Canadian-based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of magnetite mineral properties. The Company's Star Project consists of five contiguous mineral titles covering an area of approximately 4,615.75 hectares located in the Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement pursuant to which it is entitled to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Star Project. American Tungsten has also entered into an option agreement, pursuant to which it can acquire a 100% interest (subject to a 2% royalty) in and to the IMA Mine Project, a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 21 patented claims located in East Central, Idaho, United States. In addition, the Company has acquired surrounding mining rights at its IMA Mine Project through the staking of 113 WMO federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,988.6 acres (804.75ha).

Social media links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/

X: https://x.com/amtungsten

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americantungstencorp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Ali Haji

‎Chief Executive Officer

Murray Nye

‎President

1055 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500

Vancouver, BC V6E 0B6

Canada

For further information, please contact:

Ali Haji, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@americantungstencorp.com

Phone: +1 (647) 871-4571

CSE:TUNG

OTCQB:DEMRF

FSE:RK9

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements respecting: (i) the IMA Mine Project and the mineral prospects thereon, (ii) the Company's performance of its obligations under the Option Agreement, and the exercise of the option thereunder, and (iii) the Company's planned activities on the IMA Mine Project. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.