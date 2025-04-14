10 Barrel Brewing Co. and Scout Campers Unveil Camp Coldie: The Ultimate Adventure Beer

BEND, Ore., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing, a Tilray Brands, Inc., craft beer brand (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), introduces Camp Coldie, 10 Barrel Brewing Co.’s highly-crushable new 5% IPA brewed in partnership with Scout Campers. Perfect for making a livin’ and doin’ the best you can, Camp Coldie was born a ramblin’ can!

To put the “camp” in Camp Coldie, we teamed up with the overland experts at Scout—the Pacific Northwest’s leading innovator in truck campers. The result? Not just your new favorite beer, but an entirely new way to IPA. Camp Coldie rings of a classic West Coast IPA, but with a lower ABV that won’t leave you aching. Medium-bodied, subtly sweet, and balanced with gentle bitterness, Camp Coldie packs tropical notes of citrus, mango, and grapefruit. Brewed with hops from Scout’s hometown in Yakima, WA, it’s a pure-bred PNW brew that scratches the IPA itch without filling you up on the first beer. In line with 10 Barrel's mantra— “Drink Beer Outside”—Camp Coldie is an homage to overlanding and camping, a beer tailor-made for that special moment when you reach your destination after a long day of road-tripping. As the newest member of the HopBurst family, Camp Coldie is here for the long haul.

“Scout quickly became the perfect choice for 10Barrel when looking for the right partner to launch Camp Coldie. Our two brands are aligned in our love for the outdoors and a sense of togetherness," says Moo Eakin, Brand Manager at 10 Barrel Brewing. “When the day's done, crack a Camp Coldie, kick back, and stay put. Your camper’s home, and the beer's cold.”

Like Scout Campers’ ultra-lightweight, go-anywhere truck campers, Camp Coldie is all about innovation, staying mobile, and getting outside. Whether post-ride, après-ski, or kicking back on the bumper after a long haul, this beer is made to go wherever the road takes you, especially if that road is Highway 41.

To celebrate Camp Coldie’s public debut, Scout Campers is giving away $25k towards your dream Scout Camper, and 10 Barrel prize pack! Visit this link or follow @scoutcampers and @10barrelbrewing on Instagram to learn how to enter.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

About 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

10 Barrel Brewing Company is a craft brewery based in Bend, Oregon, featuring innovative beers brewed locally at each of its four brewpub locations in Bend, Portland, and Boise. 10 Barrel has one simple mindset: Brew beer, drink beer, and have fun doing it. For more information, visit www.10barrel.com and follow @10barrelbrewing on social.

About Scout Campers

Scout Campers is a leading innovator in the truck camper industry, based in the Pacific Northwest. Scout designs ultra-lightweight, go-anywhere truck campers for adventurers who prefer the road less traveled.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For more information

Media Contact: news@tilray.com

Investor Contact: investors@tilray.com



