Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2025 Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) (TSX:MHC.UN) (“Flagship” or the “REIT”) today announced that senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the REIT’s first quarter 2025 results.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

DATE: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 TIME: 8:30 a.m. ET INSTANT JOIN BY PHONE: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5a68063157a04670bb9791ecca60a735 (Click the URL to join the conference call by phone)

Please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. Upon registration, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. LIVE WEBCAST:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fcnbz8by/

Flagship REIT expects to release its first quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, after the close of markets.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a leading operator of affordable residential MHCs primarily serving working families seeking affordable home ownership. The REIT owns and operates exceptional residential living experiences and investment opportunities in family-oriented communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia, and Illinois. To learn more about Flagship, visit www.flagshipcommunities.com.

For further information, please contact:

Eddie Carlisle, Chief Financial Officer

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +1 (859) 568-3390

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.