ECARX Unveils ECARXperience: Revolutionizing In-Vehicle Interaction with Adaptive AI-Powered Driving Experience

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced the launch of ECARXperience, an advanced generative in-vehicle HMI system powered by its proprietary AutoGPT AI large model application, designed to transform the driving experience with a dynamic, generative interface that evolves in real-time to address driver needs, delivering smarter, safer, and more personalized interactions.

ECARXperience simplifies and enhances how drivers and passengers interact with vehicles by introducing an adaptive interface that adjusts in real-time to driving conditions and user preferences. The system customizes displays based on factors like weather, time of day, and road conditions while proactively improving safety and comfort with features such as fatigue detection, child monitoring, and tailored route recommendations. It seamlessly integrates navigation, safety systems, and advanced driver assistance into one cohesive interface, making driving smarter and more intuitive. With emotionally intelligent virtual assistants that interpret voice tone and gestures, ECARXperience delivers natural interactions that prioritize user needs. Together, these features transform the driving experience from passive functionality to active engagement, setting a new standard for intelligent cockpits.

Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “With ECARXperience, we are redefining what it means to interact with a vehicle. By harnessing the power of AutoGPT, this innovation is designed to scale seamlessly across models and brands, enabling automakers to offer differentiated and personalized driving experience in a highly competitive market. As part of our long-term R&D roadmap, we will integrate ECARXperience into our broader technology solutions matrix, helping global vehicle brands remain at the forefront of technological change and driving the sustainable development of the automotive industry."

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.1 million vehicles worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “believes,” “should,” “potential,” “may,” “preliminary,” “forecast,” “objective,” “plan,” or “target,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

