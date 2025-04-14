OpenPayd at Vision Forex Forum, Cementing Role in Embedded Finance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious Vision Forex Forum, organised by QUBE Events, brought together leading minds and companies from the global FX and fintech landscapes for a day of high-level discussions and innovation exchange. The event in Cyprus convened over 400 attendees from across the financial services sector, including brokerages, banks, technology providers, and regulatory experts.Positioned as a platform to explore the future of trading and fintech, the forum focused on themes such as multi-asset infrastructure, liquidity provision, cross-border payments, client onboarding, and regulatory trends. Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking sessions offered a pulse on the rapidly evolving FX industry and the critical role that fintech infrastructure plays in supporting its scalability and compliance readiness.Among the standout participants at this year’s Vision Forex Forum was OpenPayd , a leading provider of embedded financial services infrastructure. With its mission to power the growth of the digital economy, OpenPayd used the event to spotlight its deepening influence within the FX space.OpenPayd’s Thought Leadership on Embedded FinanceThis year, OpenPayd made a strong impression through the participation of Ben Mason, Senior Sales Lead, who joined a panel on “Innovations in Payment Technologies and Digital Wallets.” The session span discussions on how digital wallets are evolving in the Forex space, how new payment technologies are reshaping user experience, and the cybersecurity measures required to safeguard these transactions.Moderated by Andrew Doukanaris (CEO, Flotta Consulting), the panel featured influential voices, including Julian Goffin (CEO, Alunafi), Makis Savvides (Director of Global Payments, Wargaming), and Olga Karablina (Head of Payments, Finyard). Ben Mason brought OpenPayd’s unique perspective to the table, highlighting the firm’s role in building scalable embedded finance solutions for FX businesses. He showcased how OpenPayd’s payment APIs and real-time digital wallet infrastructure are enabling hundreds of companies across the digital economy to deliver seamless financial experiences to their customers, while staying compliant and secure.OpenPayd: Driving Embedded Financial InfrastructureFounded to close the gap between traditional financial services and today’s digital economy, OpenPayd offers a powerful suite of embedded financial services. Its platform enables businesses to integrate banking, payments, and FX capabilities directly into their applications via a robust set of APIs.From virtual IBANs to real-time FX and account infrastructure, OpenPayd helps digital-first companies launch and scale financial services without needing to build the infrastructure from scratch. This makes it a perfect fit for the FX industry, where speed, compliance, and global reach are non-negotiable.The company’s involvement at the Vision Forex Forum underscored its commitment to supporting the FX ecosystem with scalable, compliant, and developer-friendly financial infrastructure.As fintech and FX continue to converge, events like Vision Forex Forum highlight the urgency of embracing embedded financial technologies. OpenPayd’s active role at the event not only showcased its leadership but also reinforced the importance of collaboration in driving the next chapter of financial innovation.For more information about OpenPayd’s solutions, visit www.openpayd.com

