Suboxone Market size to reach US$ 8, 410.7 Million by 2030, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing use of opioids drives the global suboxone market from US$ 6,163.9 million in 2022

Global Suboxone Market Key Takeaways

By type, Generics is likely to lead the market with US$ 3,889.9 million market share as a result of growing approvals and launches of generic Suboxone medicines.

Tablets segment expected to capture US$ 3,383.6 million market share, led by the growing introduction of buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual films.

North America is forecasted to dominate the market, owing to various factors like increased opioid addiction and the availability of major market players.

Asia Pacific is also expected to maintain the second-largest market share due to growing access to healthcare and growing demand for addiction treatment drugs.

Rising Opioid Use and Generic Approvals Drive Market Growth

New report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends in global suboxone market. Increasing use of opioids, rising prevalence of chronic and acute pain and increasing approvals and launches for generic versions of suboxone fuels demand for global suboxone market.

Challenges Hindering Growth in the Rising Suboxone Market

Even though the demand for Suboxone is on the rise, the market presents various challenges. Stigma linked with treatment for opioid addiction may discourage patients from availing of the treatment. Hurdles posed by regulators and stringent policies from the government can delay new generics' approval and distribution. High prices for branded versions prevent access to most patients. Finally, the misuse and diversion threat of Suboxone continue to pose a common problem for prescribers as well as regulators.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Suboxone Market

The rising global awareness and destigmatization of opioid use disorder (OUD) are motivating more patients to seek treatment, fuelling demand for such medications as Suboxone. Increased healthcare infrastructure and enhanced access to addiction treatment in emerging markets, particularly Asia Pacific and Latin America, represent untapped opportunity. Furthermore, advances in drug delivery technology and increased investment in telemedicine create new opportunities for patient outreach and support.

Emerging Market Trend

Expansion of Telehealth for Treatment of OUD

Increased telehealth platform use is revolutionizing the prescribing and monitoring of Suboxone, particularly in rural communities. It increases patient access to treatment and facilitates long-term compliance. It also enables more people to be reached by healthcare providers while lowering stigma.

Increase in Generic Suboxone Approvals

Regulatory bodies such as the FDA increasingly approve generic Suboxone versions, enhancing affordability and competition in the market. This movement is assisting in the lowering of treatment costs and widening access. It also promotes innovation in opioid addiction treatment by drug companies.

Analyst View:

The Suboxone market is witnessing robust growth driven by the rising prevalence of opioid use disorder and increasing acceptance of medication-assisted treatment (MAT). The growing emphasis on integrating Suboxone into telehealth platforms is significantly enhancing patient access and continuity of care. With expanding generic drug approvals, affordability is improving, further fuelling market penetration. Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and addiction treatment centres are expected to strengthen distribution channels and treatment outcomes. However, challenges related to stigma, risk of misuse, and regulatory scrutiny must be addressed to ensure sustained and responsible market expansion, states senior analyst.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global Suboxone market include:

Indivior PLC

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mallinckrodt

Lannett Co Inc.

Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P.

Alvogen

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key Developments



In May 2024, Novo Nordisk purchased Alkermes plc.'s manufacturing and development sites in Athlone, Ireland, for USD 91 million. Alkermes's Wilmington, Ohio facility would continue to manufacture its sole commercial products, ARISTADA, VIVITROL, ARISTADA INITIO, and LYBALVI.

In October 2023, Indivior PLC obtained exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and market a range of long-acting injectable drugs for Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc. The drugs involved formulations with different durations for the release of a buprenorphine prodrug, including prominently the long-acting injectable candidate, ALA-1000.

In May 2023, Camurus AB launched Brixadi, a weekly and monthly formulation of Brixadi (buprenorphine), which is used to treat moderate-to-severe OUD. Candidates for this regimen are patients on daily buprenorphine treatment or initiating treatment with a single dose of transmucosal buprenorphine.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Suboxone Market, By Type:

Branded

Generics

Global Suboxone Market, By Formulation:

Tablets

Films

Global Suboxone Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Global Suboxone Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



