Loanboox accelerates the digitalization of real estate financing

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digitalization of commercial real estate financing is gaining momentum - and Loanboox is establishing itself as a key technology partner for real estate companies across Europe. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for the real estate industry, which was launched in 2022, is enjoying strong demand: the financing volume tendered via the Loanboox software now amounts to more than five billion euros, around 50 percent of which has been processed since the beginning of 2024 alone.

"The real estate industry is local and highly fragmented. It is therefore under particular pressure to digitize processes and make them more transparent - especially when it comes to financing," says Urs Meier, CEO of Loanboox. "With our software, we offer exactly the right tool at the right time: a comprehensive solution that efficiently brings borrowers and lenders together and maps the entire process from the tender to portfolio management."

A study conducted by Loanboox in collaboration with Fresenius University of Applied Sciences shows that 67% of the real estate companies surveyed see digitalization deficits in their core processes, especially in financing. Three out of four users explicitly want specialized industry software instead of general "office applications" - a clear sign of the need for tailor-made solutions.

Loanboox's software specifically addresses this need: Borrowers can manage the financing process digitally with their chosen lenders. The success in the commercial real estate financing segment speaks for itself: the average annual growth rate of user access is over 100 percent. In addition, around 90 percent of financing requests are successfully completed. In total, Loanboox's technology has already processed well over EUR 100 billion in financing volumes across all customer segments since the company’s launch in 2016.

Loanboox on its way to becoming pan-European financing software in real estate

Loanboox customers have made financings in 16 European countries already, with Germany, Switzerland, France and Austria being the key markets. The company has recently seen a sharp increase in demand. In Germany in particular, Loanboox has signed up tier 1 real estate asset managers and project developers. And in the last six months alone they have already published financing requests in the three-digit million range via Loanboox's software.

"Today, we have more than 500 lenders in Europe using our software, who particularly appreciate the ease of use, the multilingualism and the quality of the tendering process. This means that Loanboox has one of the largest networks of lenders and the high number of repeat deals shows the very solid level of acceptance of our technology," says Dominique Hügli, CPO (Chief Product Officer) at Loanboox. The large network of lenders is also particularly attractive for companies looking to finance real estate projects in the DACH region from other European countries.

Debt Management module allows customers to manage their capital efficiently

Another growth driver is the integrated debt management module: European asset managers, real estate companies, project developers and housing companies currently use the software to manage a loan volume of more than five billion euros via the software - and the trend is rising.

"Our solution offers a 360-degree view for financing experts - from relationship management with lenders and financing processes to comprehensive loan management, evaluation and scenario planning," explains Hügli.

2025: Digitalization is advancing - broad market comparison for financing necessary

With banks still reluctant to lend and the cost of managing loans rising, digital financing processes with a broad network of lenders are becoming increasingly important. Loanboox intends to take advantage of this momentum and the ongoing digitalization of the real estate industry and systematically expand its reach in Europe.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is of course also finding its way into the real estate industry and will in the future help finance teams to process complex data efficiently, identify suitable financing options more quickly and facilitate the exchange with lenders. Whether it is the automated extraction of information from loan agreements and term sheets, the creation of teaser documents or the targeted analysis of portfolio data, AI opens up new efficiency potential along the entire financing process. AI also significantly simplifies the intelligent search in the data room of a tender - a function that has already been successfully implemented at Loanboox. The continuous integration of AI will continue for Loanboox in 2025 to enable even more effective and data-driven collaboration between borrowers and lenders.

