Submit Release
News Search

There were 427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,280 in the last 365 days.

California School-Based Interventions Lead to 20% Reduction in Teen Drug Use Over Five Years

Logo of Key Healthcare, a Los Angeles adolescent behavioral health and teen rehab center, featuring a keyhole icon symbolizing therapeutic access and support.

Key Healthcare logo representing a leading teen mental health and substance abuse treatment center in Los Angeles. The keyhole icon embodies access to healing, transformation, and recovery for adolescents.

California School-Based Interventions Lead to 20% Reduction in Teen Drug Use Over Five Years - Key Healthcare

CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent data reveals that comprehensive school-based prevention programs have successfully reduced teen drug use by 20% over the past five years. These initiatives, focusing on education and early intervention, have proven effective in addressing substance abuse among adolescents.​

Furthermore, the Communities That Care (CTC) initiative has contributed to significant declines in adolescent substance use. By the 10th grade, youth in CTC communities were 29% less likely to initiate alcohol use and 28% less likely to begin smoking cigarettes compared to their counterparts in control communities. These findings highlight the sustained impact of structured, community-driven prevention efforts. ​

While these prevention programs have yielded promising results, some adolescents may require more intensive support. ​Key Healthcare, a California adolescent residential treatment center, offers comprehensive, evidence-based programs designed to address both mental health and substance use disorders. By providing personalized treatment plans and a supportive environment, Key Healthcare plays a crucial role in the continuum of care for teens in need.

These collective efforts reflect California's commitment to proactive, evidence-based strategies in combating teen drug use. By prioritizing prevention and education within schools and offering specialized treatment options like those at Key Healthcare, the state continues to make significant strides in promoting the health and well-being of its adolescent population.

Ryan Blivas
Key Healthcare
+1 855-620-5606
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California School-Based Interventions Lead to 20% Reduction in Teen Drug Use Over Five Years

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more