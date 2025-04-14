Announcing Vereigen Media’s B2B Marketing Networking Event in Austin – April 24

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, the trusted name in first-party B2B demand generation, is proud to announce an exclusive Happy Hour & Networking Event taking place on April 24th in Austin, Texas. This invite-only evening will unite industry leaders and marketing professionals for a live panel discussion, networking, and conversation centered around the evolution of content syndication and the future of modern marketing.

As the B2B marketing landscape continues to shift, the importance of verified engagement, trusted data, and authentic digital outreach is more vital than ever. This event will bring together leading voices from across the industry to share real-world insights, discuss the challenges marketers are facing, and explore how organizations can better adapt to today’s demand-driven environment.





A Must-Attend for Marketing Leaders

Hosted at the iconic Iron Cactus Mexican Restaurant – Cactus Room, this exclusive gathering will run from 5:00 to 7:00 PM CT, offering a relaxed yet purposeful setting for peer-to-peer engagement. Guests will enjoy craft cocktails, great conversation, and a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring seasoned experts, including:

Mario Portillo , Sr. Field Marketing Manager, Akamai Technologies

, Sr. Field Marketing Manager, Akamai Technologies Michelle Henao Chafin , Senior Demand Generation Manager, Instructure

, Senior Demand Generation Manager, Instructure Cathy Veri , Principal & Growth Consultant, Marketecture

, Principal & Growth Consultant, Marketecture Doug Detlefsen, VP, Strategic Sales, Vereigen Media

The panel will dive into how content syndication is evolving beyond the traditional form fill and why first-party data and verified content engagement are critical to long-term success.

“This event is more than just networking—it’s about creating space for meaningful dialogue on the direction of demand generation,” said Doug Detlefsen. “At Vereigen Media, we’re committed to changing the narrative by bringing marketers together to talk about quality, accountability, and data transparency in lead generation.”

Why Attend

This is more than just an evening out—it’s an opportunity to tap into actionable insights, build high-value connections, and gain direct access to real marketing leaders shaping the future of B2B engagement.

At this exclusive event, attendees will:

Gain insider knowledge on the latest trends in content syndication and demand generation from executives who are leading by example.

on the latest trends in content syndication and demand generation from executives who are leading by example. Network with like-minded peers in a relaxed, high-energy setting designed to foster collaboration and strategic partnerships.

in a relaxed, high-energy setting designed to foster collaboration and strategic partnerships. Walk away with proven strategies to improve lead quality, campaign performance, and pipeline velocity in an increasingly complex, privacy-focused environment.

to improve lead quality, campaign performance, and pipeline velocity in an increasingly complex, privacy-focused environment. Engage directly with the Vereigen Media team and learn how a first-party, zero-outsourcing approach is delivering scalable results for enterprise brands.

Whether you're looking to sharpen your demand gen game, benchmark your performance, or simply connect with peers who “get it,” this event is designed to deliver real-world value—without the fluff. Because at Vereigen Media, we believe in one thing above all else: Leads. Done Right.

Event Details

Location: Iron Cactus Mexican Restaurant – Cactus Room, 606 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701

Iron Cactus Mexican Restaurant – Cactus Room, 606 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701 Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vereigen-media-roadshow-austin-2025-happy-hour-marketing-panel-tickets-1317303172249?aff=oddtdtcreator

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is redefining the B2B lead generation landscape by combining deep first-party account intelligence, verified content engagement, and a 100% in-house digital process. With a global reach of over 107 million verified contacts and a zero-outsourcing policy, we offer unmatched transparency, quality, and performance. Our mission is simple: connect the right people with the right content at the right time—every time.

We partner with global brands to deliver Marketing Qualified Leads (MQL), Highly Qualified Leads (HQL), and deeper campaign intelligence through our signature solutions, including Verified Content Engagement and VM Engage. From content syndication to digital events and programmatic display, we deliver results that fuel sales and drive growth.

Contact:

Janvi Gandhi - Brand Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

Official Website: www.vereigenmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08e59f6e-fdbb-48f0-88b9-32cc335a78e8

Vereigen Media B2B Marketing Roadshow Vereigen Media B2B Marketing Roadshow & Networking Event in Austin, TX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.