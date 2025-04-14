Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on https://dnb.lumiagm.com/127404866 and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy.

Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation.

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting

Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.





Investor contact:

Elitsa Blessi

+47 91775472

elitsa.blessi@hydro.com

Media contact:

Anders Vindegg

+47 93864271

Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.