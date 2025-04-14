Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 10:00 (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting only, via Lumi AGM on https://dnb.lumiagm.com/127404866 and shareholders are invited to participate digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or grant a proxy. 

Please refer to the attached guide for information on online participation. 

The notice including appendices is attached. All relevant documents may also be found on hydro.com/generalmeeting 

Owners of shares held in custodian accounts will find further information in the notice.


Investor contact:
Elitsa Blessi
+47 91775472
elitsa.blessi@hydro.com

Media contact:
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

