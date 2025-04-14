Freedom Technologies Group Launches Advanced Wireless Dental Sensor to Redefine Radiographic Imaging

Freedom Technologies Group, LLC develops innovative dental imaging solutions that combine technology with patient-centered design.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Technologies Group, LLC , has introduced its next-generation wireless dental sensor , DC-Air™, setting a new benchmark in intraoral radiography. Built with direct conversion x-ray technology and a True Wirelessdesign, this innovation enhances both diagnostic performance and patient comfort in clinical settings.The DC-Air™ intraoral sensor converts X-rays directly into electronic signals, bypassing the traditional method of converting X-rays into visible light. This direct conversion process leads to increased sharpness and image clarity, improving the diagnostic quality of radiographs across a wide range of dental procedures. Its Bluetooth-enabled wireless configuration eliminates the common failure point of wired sensors, streamlining operations for dental professionals.At just 5.4mm thick, the DC-Air™ sensor's ultra-slim profile contributes to a more comfortable patient experience. The Zero Profileholder system minimizes bulk in the oral cavity, while the sensor’s homogenous construction provides durability and IP67 water resistance, making it well-suited for daily clinical use.This dental sensor aligns with the evolving needs of modern dental practices, delivering high-resolution images with reliability and speed. Dental professionals benefit from seamless integration, improved workflow efficiency, and a superior imaging experience that supports clinical precision and patient satisfaction.For practices seeking to advance their imaging capabilities with durable wireless innovation, Freedom Technologies Group, LLC provides technical guidance and product support tailored to each clinical environment.About Freedom Technologies Group, LLC: Freedom Technologies Group, LLC develops innovative dental imaging solutions that combine technology with patient-centered design. Known for its pioneering wireless sensors and commitment to performance-driven imaging, the company serves dental professionals with products built for reliability, clarity, and ease of use.Company Name: Freedom Technologies Group, LLCAddress: 4321 Goshen RoadCity: Fort WayneState: INZip Code: 46818Phone: (855) 664-1953Email Address: info@ftgimaging.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.